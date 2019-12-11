Santa Run, distillery tours and more events fill this week

Events

Pacific Beach Holiday Parade starts on Garnet Avenue and Haines Street and travels down to Bayard in Pacific Beach. Join one of San Diego’s oldest holiday parades. Be a part of this free family-friendly holiday event or watch from the sidelines. Arrive early to find a place along the street so you can see floats, marching bands, color guards, community groups, marching groups of children, clowns and Santa Claus. 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, December 14. Free. 858-273-3303. pacificbeach.org.

San Diego Santa Run starts at 900 Garnet Avenue, Pacific Beach. Before eating all those cookies, Santa needs to burn off a few pounds. All 5K participants in the race will receive a Sunny Santa Suit—hat, short-sleeve jacket, shorts, belt, beard and one drink ticket (21 and older). The event also features a competitive mile dog run and one-mile kids run. Don’t want to participate? Watch the Santas run by from the sidelines! 9 a.m. Saturday, December 14. Free to $50. 858-412-6787. sandiegorunningco.com/santarun.

Toast of Gaslamp! 656 Fifth Avenue in the Gaslamp Quarter. Toast the holidays with delicious cocktail samples and scrumptious bites from 20 of the top Gaslamp Quarter restaurants as well as shopping deals at various Gaslamp retailers. Sample some of the most satisfying sips and appetizing nibbles the Gaslamp Quarter has to offer and holiday shop along the way. Must be 21 or older with valid ID to attend. 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, December 14. $25 to $30. gaslamp.org.

12th Annual Gaslamp Holiday Pet Parade at MLK Promenade Park, 401 K Street, Gaslamp Quarter. Deck those paws with bells so jolly and jingle all the way through the Gaslamp Quarter. Your furry, feathered and scaled companions are invited to don their favorite costumes for this jolly promenade and holiday pet market. Register in advance for this parade. Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, December 15. Free to $20. 619-233-5227. holidaypetparade.com.

Hustlecraft at The Guild Hotel, 500 W. Broadway, Downtown. This quarterly event provides a fresh and authentic platform from which vendors sell their wares and gain exposure. Speakers promote and nurture a networking hub through authentic storytelling. Hustlecraft celebrates those at the top of their game—giving its audience a unique experience. 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, December 15. $5 to $25. hustlecraftsd.com.

FILM

“63 Up” at Landmark Ken, 4061 Adams Avenue, Kensington. Filmmaker Michael Apted returns with the latest—and possibly last—installment of his documentary series, which originally featured 14 British children talking about their hopes and dreams for the future. Subsequent visits every seven years over six decades have documented the group as they grew up, became adults and entered middle age, dealing with everything life has thrown at them in between. Friday, December 13, to Thursday, December 19. $8 to $10.50. 619-283-3227. landmarktheatres.com.

Royal Opera House: Don Pasquale at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas, 3965 Fifth Avenue, Hillcrest. Royal Opera favorite Bryn Terfel heads the cast for this new production of Donizetti’s comedy of domestic drama across two generations. The witty story of a middle-aged man whose supposed young wife runs rings around with her own ulterior romantic purpose in mind, has long-delighted audiences. Damiano Michieletto’s production, recorded live this year, shows how contemporary the characters still are and how immediate and touching the story remains. Times vary. Monday December 16, and Tuesday, December 17. $15. 619-298-2904. landmarktheatres.com.

FOOD & DRINK

Distillery Tours at You & Yours Distillery, 1495 G Street, East Village. This 2,300-square-foot, full-production distillery, tasting room and event space is complete with a world-class cocktail program highlighting current spirits offerings. Stop by during normal business hours for a beverage and food menu offerings. Learn more by taking a tour Wednesday to Sunday evenings for a 45-minute educational experience and guided tasting. See how the team produces its award-winning vodka and gin, founded by one of the country’s few female distillers. 5 p.m. Dates vary. $15. 619-955-8755. youandyours.com.

Chocolate and Tea Pairing at The Healing Touch Lounge, 4535 30th Street, San Diego. Hosted by Tea Time Beverages and Sana Harmony, this class will take you on a journey through the complementary worlds of the leaf and the cacao bean, where aromatics in tea intensify the taste of chocolate and chocolate brings out the natural sweetness and nuttiness of the tea. Tickets include tastes of four craft chocolates and tea, roasted cocoa beans, palate cleansers (crackers, apples) and individual placemats. 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, December 14. $35. 858-633-3975. teatimebeverages.com.

Hillcrest Taste ‘n’ Tinis is in the heart of Hillcrest at Fifth and Robinson. Fabulous Hillcrest serves up this festive sip and shop event. A part of the neighborhood’s “Shop Hillcrest for the Holidays” campaign, you can take in festive holiday decorations while embarking on a self-guided tour filled with delicious drinks, captivating eats and fabulous local shopping. Participating retail locations will offer festive holiday martinis, cocktails and shopping opportunities. 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday, December 12. $25 to $30. 619-299-3330. fabuloushillcrest.com.

Monday Burger and Beer at Knotty Barrel Gastropub, 844 Market Street, East Village. Mondays are usually hated because of the back-to-work grind. Now, there is something to look forward to! Head to the East Village Gastropub, craft brewery, tasting room and beer garden to snag a burger and a beer for one low price. Knott Barrel prides itself on partnering with local farmers and vendors to provide its guests with the freshest ingredients possible. 11 a.m. to midnight Monday, December 16. $13. 619-269-7156. knottybarrel.com.

BO-beau’s 9th Birthday, 4996 W. Point Loma Boulevard, Ocean Beach. BO-beau celebrates its birthday with $9 French inspired bites, $9 libations and complimentary birthday cupcakes nightly. This casual neighborhood bistro is located in the heart of Bohemian Ocean Beach. The beautiful (Beau) design transports you to a cottage in a small village in the south of France. Starting at 4 p.m. Monday, December 16, to Wednesday, December 18. Prices vary. 619-224-2884. cohnrestaurants.com/bobeaukitchenbar.

MUSEUMS

Resident Free Tuesday at The San Diego Museum of Art, 1450 El Prado, Balboa Park. The San Diego Museum of Art offers free admission to San Diego County Residents (with ID) on the third Tuesday of every month. A valid ID is required for admission, and certain restrictions apply because these days tend to be busy. Explore the galleries and enjoy the art! 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, December 17. Free. 619-232-7931. sdmart.org.

PERFORMANCE

“For the Sender” at the historic La Paloma Theater, 471 S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. Grammy-winning, platinum-selling artists present powerful songs and stories of love, loss, redemption and hope, all inspired by real-life letters. Singer-songwriter and author of the popular “For the Sender” book and album series, Alex Woodard will be the host for the evening, along with the original family of musical performers. Special guests will be announced as the show approaches. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, December 14. $25. 760-436-SHOW. lapalomatheater.com.

“Noel Noel” (Family Concert) at Copley Symphony Hall at Jacobs Music Center, 750 B Street, Downtown. Let holiday cheer bring you and your loved ones near at this annual family concert. The sounds of old-fashioned and new-found festive music makes the season bright and delightful as audiences sing with the San Diego Master Chorale. Decked with boughs of holly and sparkling lights. Note: this performance is the one-hour, afternoon version of “Noel Noel.” 2 p.m. Sunday, December 15. $13 to $28. 619-235-0804. sandiegosymphony.org.

Gilbert Castellanos Presents: Young Lions and The Wednesday Jam Session at The San Diego Museum of Art, 1450 El Prado, Balboa Park. Every Wednesday Panama 66 at The San Diego Museum of Art comes to life with the sounds of jazz. San Diego Jazz Hero Gilbert Castellanos showcases young music prodigies with The Young Lions Series (6 to 7:50 p.m.) in the May S. Marcy Sculpture Court, followed by the Wednesday Jazz Jam (8:30 to 11:30 p.m.) that transforms the James S. Copley Auditorium into a swinging speakeasy. 6 p.m. Wednesday, December 18. Free. 619-232-7931. sdmart.org.

TALKS & WORKSHOPS

Victorian Ghost Stories at Verbatim-Books, 3793 30th Street, North Park. Verbatim Books is a used and rare bookstore with an eclectic range of gently loved and antiquarian books. The stock is curated with quality editions of classics, favorites and new discoveries, as well as titles from over 200 local authors. 7 p.m. Friday December 13. Free. 619-501-7466. verbatim-books.com.

Kevin Shinick signs “Star Wars: Force Collector” at Mysterious Galaxy Bookstore, 5943 Balboa Avenue, Suite 100, Clairemont. This event is free and seating is first-come, first-serve. To get a book signed during the event, a copy of must be purchased through Mysterious Galaxy. This independent genre bookstore specializes in science fiction, fantasy, mystery, young adult, romance and horror. 2 p.m., Sunday, December 15. Free. 858-268-4747. mystgalaxy.com.