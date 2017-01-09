Femme Forme, Lea DeLaria and Art-A-Thon

× Expand Image courtesy of the artist “Flesh Tone” by Sarah Brown

HEAR THEM ROAR

Make no mistake, the next four years (at least) are going to be rough for women. The orange guy isn’t even in office yet and the GOP is already trying to defund Planned Parenthood. And while struggles against the proverbial Man often make for inspired artistic statements, it’s also just as likely that being a female artist or musician will only become more of a struggle. As Meryl Streep so eloquently put it recently, “Take your broken heart, make it into art.”

There are two events this week that aim to do just that. First, there’s Femme Forme, a launch party for the recently launched Tini Ebla, a website that hopes to help promote and bring together female artists of all mediums.

“It’s for anyone; poets, actresses, photographers, musicians, even the people that are hard to label,” says Foxine Jay, a local musician and visual artist who helped organize the launch party. “The hope is that they tell their friends about it and that it grows into this online community. The event we’re throwing is just another way of inspiring them to throw their own events where artists can meet, network and hopefully collaborate.”

In addition to artwork on display by Foxine Jay and Sarah Brown, there will also be live art, performances, tarot card readings and live music from Imagery Machine and Lumas. It goes down on Friday, Jan. 13 at 9 p.m. at the Kensington Club (4079 Adams Ave.). Cover is $5 and more info can be found at tini-ebla.com.

The spirit of solidarity will continue on Saturday, Jan. 14 with Prism: Femme Fest, an all-day festival that will showcase local ladies. Hosted by none other than CityBeat’s bad-ass feminist-in-chief Alex Zaragoza, the event includes music from Chulita Vinyl Club and Cookie Crew, as well as live art from S.D.-born, TJ-based Panca. There will also be vendors, crafters and a zine workshop. It happens from noon to 6 p.m. at the Writerz Blok space (5010 Market St.) in Lincoln Park. Admission is free. facebook.com/writerzblok

× Expand Lea DeLaria

TRIPLE THREAT

Comic Lea DeLaria first made a name for herself as the first openly gay comedian to perform on late night, making an appearance on The Arsenio Hall Show in 1993. And since then, she’s risen to prominence for her portrayal of Big Boo on the Netflix series Orange is the New Black. Yet DeLaria is flexing her musical chops with a performance at the UC San Diego Mandeville Auditorium on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. In addition to her comic talent, she’s an accomplished jazz singer, having released five jazz albums, the most recent being a series of David Bowie covers titled House of David. She’ll be bringing her unique combination of wit and melody to the stage, and likely some scatting sessions as well. Tickets are $35-55 at artpower.ucsd.edu.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Arthatch Art-A-Thon

READY, SET, ART!

While the artistic process is sometimes notorious for being painstaking and meticulous, the annual Art-A-Thon challenges local artists to set those tendencies aside and just create. Now in its sixth year, the Art-A-Thon takes 25 artists from all around San Diego and has them create actively for 24 hours straight. ArtHatch and Distinction Gallery (317 E Grand Ave.) let the public come to watch the artists take their creative process to the extreme and the resulting pieces are then displayed and auctioned at the opening reception on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 6 to 10 p.m. Some of the artists include CityBeat faves such as Kelly Vivanco, Nicole Waszak and Victor Roman. Admission is free and there will also be beer, wine and live music. The proceeds are divided evenly among the artists and ArtHatch programs for art education for teens. arthatch.org