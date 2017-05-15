Festival of Arts in North Park, TikiBeat, Taco Fest and Spark Festival

× Expand Photo by Maria Wiles SDCCU Festival of Arts in North Park

PARK IT

North Park has changed a lot over the last two decades, but one thing that hasn’t changed is the neighborhood’s reputation as an arts destination. From Ray at Night and North Park After Dark to the many independent boutiques and galleries, the burg has maintained its indie spirit despite its significant growth.

A great showcase of this spirit will be shown off at the SDCCU Festival of Arts in North Park. Now in its 21st year, the multi-block fest on Saturday, May 20 has all the telltale elements of a neighborhood block party (food, live music, arts and crafts, etc.), but Angela Landsberg says it offers so much more.

“The festival is unique because it’s not just a street fair,” says the Executive Director of North Park Main Street. “It’s a an art, music, beer, cocktail, kid-friendly, food fair in a hip and cool neighborhood.”

One of the more unique aspects of the fair is the Live Art Block, which features local artists like Brisk, Nekoe, Carly Ealey and Maxx Moses (just to name a few) painting on everything from canvases to cars.

“It’s a cross section of San Diego’s contemporary street artists, graffiti artists and muralists all in one place at one time working on large scale works,” says Art Block co-curator Jason Gould who owns VISUAL, the gallery and art supply store. “The idea is to bring a new energy and create an art experience that has a more contemporary edge than what we are used to at your typical neighborhood street fair.”

In addition to the live dance, performances and live music from dozens of bands such as B-Side Players, Big Bloom and Mittens, there will also be a Craft Beer Block hosted by Waypoint Public that includes unlimited samples of over 30 breweries. The festival itself is free and takes place from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and the Beer Block is $35 and takes place from either noon to 4 p.m. or 5 to 9 p.m. More info can be found at northparkmainstreet.com.

× Expand Photo by Corey Hart TikiBeat

TIKI AND TACOS

Summer is all but here, and if there’s a tradition to kicking off the season in style, it’s CityBeat’s eighth annual TikiBeat, which happens Friday, May 19 from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Bali Hai Restaurant (2230 Shelter Island Drive). As always, expect live music, Polynesian dancing and Bali Hai’s infamously strong Mai Tais scattered across the bar. Performers include bands such as CREEPXOTICA and The Upshots as well as chainsaw art from David James Hermanson and a burlesque show from the Drop Dead Dames Burlesque Revue. Tickets range from $25 to $35 at sdcitybeat. com. Next, on Saturday, May 20 from 11 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., San Diego Taco Fest will be taking over Waterfront Park (1600 Pacific Hwy). Try tacos from 30 local restaurants while enjoying musical performances from, eh, Vanilla Ice among others. There’s also plenty of beer, Chihuahua beauty pageants, Lucha Libre wrestling matches and more. Tickets start at $25 and go up for $125 for VIP access.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Diversionary Theater Jennifer Haley

SPARKS FLY

The arts are often at the forefront of social and cultural change and this week San Diego’s Diversionary Theatre leads the way with the presentation of its inaugural Spark Festival. Beginning on Thursday, May 18 and running through Sunday, May 21, Diversionary Theatre (4545 Park Blvd. #101) will be holding a different reading each night of contemporary works with a focus on LGBT themes. Talkbacks follow each show giving audiences the opportunity to discuss and examine the play in depth. The festival will also include “master classes” with playwrights and receptions with actors, directors and playwrights to celebrate new creative works. The fest includes readings of Philip Dawkins’ Le Switch and Jennifer Haley’s The Nether, and is anchored by Diversionary’s world premiere production of Ballast. Admission prices range depending on the event with reading tickets starting at $15 and $25 for master classes. diversionary.org