Fight For Our Lives, Open House San Diego and Scrojo: Scoundrel, Charlatan, Savant

× Expand Photo by Karl Sonnenberg / Shutterstock March For Our Lives

FIGHT OF THEIR LIVES

We usually reserve this space for more fun, apolitical events that everyone can agree on. That’s not to say we’ve never included a political or advocacy event, but we’ve always saved our more opinionative columns for the appropriate section.

However, the local version of the March For Our Lives seems like something that most CityBeat readers could agree is worthy of attending. Yes, there are certainly other ways of spending a Saturday, but it is as important as ever to stand behind local young people, and that means showing up.

“Since Sandy Hook in 2012 and all the mass shootings we have endured since—not to mention the daily average of 90 a day lost to gun violence—there has still been no action at the federal level,” says Carol Landale, Vice President of the San Diego County chapter of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence. “Since Parkland, the dialogue has changed. The students are keeping up the pressure on legislators and the majority of the country has been supporting their efforts.”

She’s not exaggerating. Support of stricter gun control laws is at a record high of 66 percent according to a recent Quinnipiac University poll. That’s a jump of 20 points since December 2015. There’s even more support for a ban on assault weapons. This is in no small part due to the efforts of the students/activists/survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre, as well as the student activists that have popped up all over the U.S. to keep gun control in the news.

The agenda and demands for the March For Our Lives aren’t complicated or unreasonable: federal legislation to close the loopholes on background checks and a ban on assault rifles and high-capacity magazines. And while California is at the forefront of such laws, it’s as important as ever to show solidarity in the March’s core message: passing legislation that will “protect and save children from gun violence.” That’s a message we like to think everyone can agree on.

The March For Our Lives takes place on Saturday, March 24 at 10 a.m. at Waterfront Park (1600 Pacific Hwy.)

× Expand Photo courtesy of Ohr Shalom Synagogue Ohr Shalom Synagogue

DESIGNING MINDS

Home to iconic landmarks and hidden gems alike, San Diego is a haven for admirers of unique architecture. Spanning the vibrant neighborhoods of Downtown, Bankers Hill, Barrio Logan and Point Loma, the San Diego Architectural Foundation is hosting its biggest Open House San Diego yet from Saturday, March 24 to Sunday, March 25. Visit a diverse selection of 84 architectural destinations new and old, from Moniker Commons to the Santa Fe Train Depot. Be sure to snap your favorite spots because there will be photography contests in the categories of exterior, interior and detail design. First and second place winners for each category will receive both cash and gift cards to Nelson Photo. Although the event is free, a $3 donation is encouraged to keep it that way. Visit sdarchitecture.org for a comprehensive list of participating sites and hours.

POSTER CHILD

For years, North County artist Scrojo has decked out Belly Up Tavern’s walls with his colorful rock concert posters. While they’re certainly iconic, Scrojo himself is a bit of a mystery. But filmmaker Brian McHugh is about to lift the veil. His new short format documentary, Scrojo: Scoundrel, Charlatan, Savant is a record of the artist’s legendary career and contributions to the concert hall’s enduring success. The film is making its world premiere at (where else?) Belly Up Tavern (143 S. Cedros Ave.) on Wednesday, March 28 at 7 p.m. In addition to the film screening, there will be a Q&A with Scrojo and the filmmaker, plus live music by Shake Before Us, Schizophonics Soul Revue and Shane Hall. Tickets run from $8 to $14. bellyup.com