Florencia en el Amazonas, From Haarlem to Harlem and Black Candies: The Eighties

In more ways than one, Florencia en el Amazonas is exactly the right opera at exactly the right time. It was the first Spanish-language opera to ever be commissioned by a major American opera company and when it debuted at the Houston Grand Opera in 1996, it helped, as one writer put it, “generate a new genre of populist opera.” 20 years later, there is now no doubt that Daniel Catán’s opera was a game-changer.

For director Candace Evans—who previously staged Florencia at Indiana University and is now heading up the San Diego Opera’s production—the story speaks to her on multiple levels.

“This piece really resonated with me in a Shakespearean way,” says Evans. “The characters travel into a wilderness and emerge changed, so there’s that impact of nature and that nature can be revelatory.”

That story revolves primarily around the title character (played by Cuban-American soprano Elaine Alvarez) as she ventures on a boat down the famous river in order to find the lover she left behind when she chose to become an opera singer. There are nuanced subplots involving two other female characters on the boat, and Evans points out that these stories make for an opera that is primarily driven by complex women dealing with relatable choices.

“The core of the story is that Florencia had to make a decision early in her life on whether to follow love or whether to stride out into the world. She’s made her choice, but now she’s coming to say, ‘here I am, now what? Can I combine it? Is it still there? Did I make the right choice?’… You have three woman all coping with the same quandary. How do you combine love and career? It’s resonant for me because I’ve wrestled with the same things, as have many other women.”

Florencia en el Amazonas opens on Saturday, March 17 at 7 p.m. at the San Diego Civic Theatre (1100 Third Ave.). There will also be three more performances on Tuesday, March 20, Friday, March 23 and Sunday, March 25.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Salt & Sugar Productions and Morse Films A scene from From Haarlem to Harlem

Discontented with one-sided and overwhelmingly negative narratives, photographer Alanna Airitam set out to humanize Black people through classical art. The short film, From Haarlem to Harlem, documents the creative process and cultural significance of Airitam’s The Golden Age, a series of stunning portraits that depict Black San Diegans in the regality of Rembrandt-style portraiture. For Airitam, the project isn’t intended to detract from preexisting masterpieces but to fill the glaring omission of people of color from the history of fine art. The film will premiere at the Museum of Photographic Arts (1549 El Prado) on Wednesday, March 28 at 6 p.m. The screening will be followed by a post-show discussion with Airitam and the film’s directors. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. mopa.org

With jazzercise, perms and Hulk Hogan, the '80s were scary enough on their own. Now local literary nonprofit So Say We All is ramping up the decade's terror factor with their latest release, Black Candies: The Eighties. The book contains 23 horror stories that are set in the age of Reagan. The local authors lay the nostalgia on thick with references to the music and fashion of the times. The official launch party happens Thursday, March 15 at Whistle Stop (2236 Fern St.) from 9 to 11 p.m., and there will be readings from and inspired by the book. There will also be an art show, '80s dance music, movie clips, book signings and more.