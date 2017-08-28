Fragmentada, Festival of Sail and San Diego Bacon Fest

× Expand Image courtesy of the artist “El Caminante” by Aida Valencia

SU CASA

It’s not a new story by any means: Arts organizations move into an otherwise untapped and unimpressive neighborhood, build it up and then the people start flocking. Unfortunately, what almost always happens is that rents go up and those same businesses that helped to transform the neighborhood have to move out. It’s a vicious cycle.

And while we don’t usually reserve this space for commentary like this, it seems only fitting that on this Labor Day weekend, we’d want to recognize an institution that has put in a lot of work over the years. In the case of Casa Valencia Galería (2730 Historic Decatur Road, Barracks 16)—a quaint gallery inside the Liberty Station art district dedicated to showcasing emerging Baja artists—it’ll be holding its final exhibition opening on Friday, Sept. 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. during Liberty Station’s monthly “Friday Night Liberty” art walk.

“It’s bittersweet,” says Casa Valencia Assistant Director Danya Ramos. “We’ve been there for over five years and we’ve done our best to promote the artists and keep the gallery open, but it’s difficult… We’re just putting in more that we’re getting out.”

The last exhibition, Fragmentada, will feature the work of Nuria Bac, a pop-artist and painter from Mexico, as well as the sculpture and mosaic works from the gallery’s namesake Aida Valencia.

“The great thing about this exhibit is how it hits close to what is happening in the gallery,” Ramos says. “It deals in the personal journeys of both artists, portraying vulnerability and transparency as an artist and individual, as well as a gallery and community.”

As for Casa Valencia itself, Ramos says she and Valencia will work to keep the name alive stateside via pop-up shows and the staff will continue to work on the Latin American Arts Festival, which happens March 17 and 18 at Liberty Station.

“This is not the end,” Ramos says. “This is just another chapter that we’re opening up.”

× Expand Photo by Max Herman / Shutterstock Festival of Sail

COME SAIL AWAY

Touring around old ships is cool and all, but getting to fire cannons on those ancient vessels is a hell of a lot more fun. The Maritime Museum, partnered with Port of San Diego’s Tidelands Activation Program, brings Festival of Sail to Embarcadero Marina Park North (400 Kettner Blvd.), where attendees get to play pirate for the weekend. More than 20 ships from around the world will be available for tours, but there will also be a petting zoo, sunset cruises, food and drink (hopefully rum) from dozens of restaurant booths and, best of all, cannon battles on the bay. The festival takes place at various times Friday, Sept. 1, Saturday, Sept. 2 and Sunday, Sept. 3. There will be an opening parade at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, August 31. Tickets for the festival are $9-$11. For more info, visit sdmaritime.org

× Expand Image courtesy of San Diego Bacon Fest San Diego Bacon Fest

GO PIG OR GO HOME

Vegans will find absolutely nothing to like at the San Diego Bacon Fest, the fifth annual tasting event that celebrates all things cured pork. Attendees can choose from bacon samplers from dozens of San Diego restaurants such as El Chingon, Toronado and, naturally, Soda & Swine, just to name a few. There will also be live music from local bands, as well as unlimited beer and cocktail tastings from places like Abnormal Beer Co., Belching Beaver and Cutwater Spirits. What’s more, it’s for a good cause, as proceeds from the event benefit local nonprofit It’s All About the Kids Foundation. It happens Saturday, Sept. 2 at Preble Field at NTC Park from noon to 5 p.m. Tickets are $55 at sdbaconfest.com.