Fringe Festival, Dan Werb and San Diego Pin & Patch Con

Tangata Circus Company

FRINGE BENEFITS

Held in dozens of cities all over the world, Fringe festivals offer patrons everything from puppetry to poetry, cabaret to comedy. As if the “fringe” distinction didn’t give it away, these types of fests showcase works that are decisively under-the-radar, but, to hear Kevin Charles Patterson tell it, some of these performances go on to play for much larger audiences.

“We’ve had a couple different shows go to present Off Broadway and win awards, and that’s cool to see,” says Patterson, who founded the San Diego International Fringe Festival seven years ago. “I think that we’re filling a niche for San Diego, for sure, and we’re happy to fill it.”

And while it will certainly appeal to those on the fringe, we like to think this year’s fest has a little something for everyone. There are nearly two dozen shows to choose from, but a couple of our favorites include Lonesome Whistle Productions’ skewering of Trump’s Space Force, as well as Renée Westbrook’s more serious production of Shelter, which takes a hard look at the issue of homelessness. There will also be dance productions from Disco Riot and even a virtual reality theatre experience from Icelandic company Huldufugl.

One of the major changes this year, however, is Patterson’s decision to get some of the fest out of the traditional theatre setting and into outdoor spaces. He points out a “silent disco tour” that will begin at the Starlight Bowl and move throughout Balboa Park.

“The tour guide is an actor dancer that will get everybody in their wireless headsets with the disco music playing and they follow the disco choreography all through the park,” explains Patterson. “It’s an immersive experience to bring exposure to the Fringe and, of course, let the audience have fun in a different way.”

The San Diego International Fringe Festival begins Thursday, June 6 and runs through June 16 at venues throughout San Diego including the WorldBeat Cultural Center and the Centro Cultural de la Raza to name a few. Tickets (which range from $10 for individual tickets to $72 for a 10-show pass) and more info are at sdfringe.org.

Dan Werb

MISSING LINKS

UC San Diego professor Dan Werb’s first book began as a study of the skyrocketing numbers of women being murdered in Tijuana over the last decade. Werb discovered, however, that these murders weren’t the only thing detrimentally affecting local women, but rather, could be understood as symptomatic of a range of deadly issues. An epidemiologist and data-miner, Werb reveals these issues in the recently-released City of Omens: A Search for the Missing Women in the Borderlands and digs deep into the real causes of what he calls “Tijuana’s femicide.” He’ll discuss his findings and sign copies of City of Omens when he stops into The Book Catapult (3010-B Juniper St.) on Wednesday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m. More info and thebookcatapult.com.

San Diego Pin & Patch Con

PATCH IT UP

Pins and patches have decorated our clothes and accessories for ages, silently letting everyone we encounter know our interests and passions. Still, enthusiasts don’t often get the opportunity to come together and buy, swap and share their passion for the wearable artforms. That changed last year when the San Diego Pin & Patch Con started in San Diego. The convention will include pin trading, a Q&A panel with artists and much more. Since this year marks the 90th anniversary of Popeye, it makes sense that the iconic “Sailor Man” was named the official pin-trading mascot and the convention will feature exclusive merchandise to celebrate. The second annual convention is happening Saturday, June 8 from noon to 6 p.m. at Montezuma Exhibit Hall at San Diego State University (6075 Aztec Circle). Tickets are $10. More info on pinandpatchcon.com.