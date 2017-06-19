Fringe Festival, Arts & Amps and Poets & Painters

× Expand Allergic To Love: Curse of the ’80s

ON THE FRINGE

For readers who’ve never been to a fringe festival, think of it this way: Whatever kinds of performing arts locals might be interested in, they can find it at a fringe festival. Now held in dozens of cities all over the world, these fests offer patrons everything from puppetry to poetry, cabaret to comedy. As if the “fringe” distinction didn’t give it away, these types of fests are showcasing works that are decisively under-the-radar.

Inspired by a trip a fringe fest he saw in Scotland, Kevin Charles Patterson started the San Diego International Fringe Festival five years ago. Patterson says he’s seen the fest grow by leaps and bounds, but is quick to point out that the intimacy remains.

“We have had the opportunity to expand, but have wanted to keep it somewhat small so that all the artists get exposure. If we got too big, too fast, it could make it to where some of the artists wouldn’t get exposure.” Patterson says.

Still, there’s plenty to see, with dozens of shows scheduled to take place between Thursday, June 22 through Sunday, July 2. Another special distinction of the San Diego fest is that it’s the only one that takes place in two countries at once. That is, both here and in Tijuana. Highlights from across the border include Incandescent, a dance performance at the Centro Cultural Tijuana (Paseo de los Héroes 9350, Zona Urbana Rio), as well as the American premiere of the ’80s themed musical, Allergic to Love: Curse of the ’80s. Closer to home, it’s worth checking out the romantic drama To Fall in Love With Anyone, Do This at the San Diego Art Institute Project Space (141 Horton Plaza), and Tubman, the one-woman story of Harriet Tubman at the WorldBeat Cultural Center (2100 Park Blvd.).

Times, prices and venues vary for the fest, but we encourage readers to grab a three, five or 10 show pass ($27-$72). See sdfringe.org for full details.

× Expand Arts & Amps Photo courtesy of Karl Strauss

BEER BASH

It’s no secret that San Diegans love their craft beer and, in its own way, Karl Strauss has certainly helped build up the craft beer scene. The company extends that logic when it comes to music and the arts with its free (with RSVP at karlstrauss.com) Arts & Amps series of events at the Karl Strauss Tasting Room & Beer Garden (5985 Santa Fe St.). The event will, of course, feature local beers and will include music performances from local indie-rockers The Donkeys and Well Well Well. There will also be live mural art from Cohort Collective and an art show from Creative Souls. It all happens Saturday, June 24 from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jacobs Center Gill Sotu

VOICES CARRY

It’s a rare moment to witness every type of artist gathering together in the same habitat. But the Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation sent out a call to the masses and boy, did they answer. This is the second year for the Poets & Painters art festival and it actually does have something for everyone. The day kicks off at the Market Creek Amphitheater (310 Euclid Ave.) with live neo soul, hip-hop and a cappella music and dance performances. There will be a graffiti arts competition featuring Writerz Blok graffiti artists Jose Venegas and Sergio Gonzalez as well spoken word by award winning artist/playwright Gill Sotu. The event concludes with a poetry slam competition. The festival is free and will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 24. For more information, visit whatsnewinthediamond.com.