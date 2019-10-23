Halloween events, wine-and-cheese pairing and more events fill this week

ART

Black Life: A Conversation at The San Diego Museum of Art, 1450 El Prado. Sit and listen to exhibition curators Gaidi Finnie, of the San Diego African American Museum of Fine Arts, and Keith Rice, historian and archivist at the Tom and Ethel Bradley, California State University, Northridge, discuss the exhibition “Black Life: Images of Resistance and Resilience in Southern California” with the San Diego African American Museum of Fine Arts. From 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, October 26. $5 for members and seniors, $7.50 military, students, $10 nonmembers. 619-232-7931, sdmart.org.

Art After Hours at The San Diego Museum of Art, 1450 El Prado. Peruse the museum’s 20 galleries and exhibitions, and enjoy live music playing in the May S. Marcy Sculpture Court. From 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 25. Members, youth 17 and younger, and college students with ID get in free. $5 general admission. 619-232-7931, sdmart.org

Horrorgasm at Queen Bee’s Art and Cultural Centers, 3925 Ohio Street, San Diego. Horrorgasm is a celebration of all things creepy, spooky and macabre. There will be an art gallery, a marketplace, live performances, live readings and an escape room. From 1 to 11 p.m., Saturday, October 26. $5-$15. 619-255-5147, queenbeessd.com.

Paint Party (Art at the park) at Mira Mesa Community Park, 8575 New Salem Street, San Diego. Learn to paint an image from start to finish in two hours in a relaxed atmosphere at the Mira Mesa Community Park. From 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, October 27. $16. 858-243-5461, leoangeloart.com.

BOOKS

Author Event: Colleen Russell at Coronado Public Library, 640 Orange Avenue, Coronado. Author Colleen Russell will speak about her book, “The Feminine Path to Wholeness, Becoming a Conscious Queen,” a memoir and guidebook for women in search of their true selves. From 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 24. Free. 619-522-7390. coronado.ca.us.

COMEDY

Improv at The Comedy Palace at The Comedy Palace, 8878 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard. Enjoy a night out on the town with live improv. The Palace Players play completely new sets every week with different sketches and situations. At 7 p.m. Thursday, October 24. $10 to $15. 858-573-9067. Thecomedypalace.com.

The Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show at DoubleTree Hilton San Diego, 1515 Hotel Circle. Take control and tackle a challenging crime while enjoying a four-course meal at the Dinner Detective Show. Keep a look out for the murderer or you may find yourself as the prime suspect. This dinner event is rated PG-13 and is geared toward adult content. Children ages 15 or older are allowed with adult supervision. At 6 p.m. Saturday October 26. $59.95. 866-496-0535. thedinnerdetective.com

FILM

Movie Night Under the Stars at insideOUT, 1642 University Avenue, Suite 100, San Diego. Lounge next to a fire pit and watch “Death Becomes Her” as part of a three-night Halloween movie series. From 7 to 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 13. Free. 619-888-8623, insideoutsd.com.

FOOD & DRINK

Wine & Cheese Pairing at Charlie & Echo, 8680 Miralani Drive, Suite 113, Miramar. Take the evening off and have fun trying some of the best cheese and wine! Join Jenny Eastwood, certified cheese professional, and winemaker Eric Van Duren as they guide guests through each of the five pairings that will be available. From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, October 24. $29. 877-592-9095, charlieandecho.com.

Belly Dancing and Wine at La Fleur’s Winery, 215 S. Pacific Street, Suite 106, San Marcos. Learn how to belly dance while sipping on wine and sangria. This class is for anyone who has an interest in dancing and would like to learn from an instructor. Make sure to try some of the wines, sangrias and sparkling wine that will be available. From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, October 24. $5. 760-983-2838, lafleurswinery.com.

Last One Ever at La Mesa Wine Works, 8167 Center Street, La Mesa. Sip wine while enjoying music by Last One Ever at La Mesa Wine Works. The jazz combo has morphed into rock, playing music by the likes of Steve Earl, Neil Young and Wilco. From 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, October 25. Free. 619-741-0700, lamesawineworks.com.

Halloween Food, Beer & Wine Tour by Things to Do in Carlsbad at 1778 Callisia Court, Carlsbad. Bring your best costumes to the village and celebrate Halloween with food, beer and wine. Spend time with friends and family and enjoy the spooky vibes while sipping on a beer. From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, October 26. $45. bit.ly/2MqqcU0.

Hallo-wine & Spirits Party at Hotel del Coronado, 1500 Orange Avenue, Coronado. Celebrate Halloween at San Diego’s famous haunted hotel and wear the best costume for this adults-only event. The party will be full of spooky surroundings, great food, drinks and dancing. And don’t forget the year’s theme nights will be clowns! From 7 p.m. to 11:55 p.m., Saturday, October 26th. $150. 800-4683-3533, hoteldel.com/events/hallowine.

San Diego Haunted Brewery at The Lafayette Hotel, 2223 El Cajon Boulevard, North Park. Step inside the haunted house and grab a beer at the pop-up brewery. Have fun spending time with the spirits of patrons and bartenders of the old brewery as they serve guests with beer samples. Make sure to bring a costume and compete in the contest to win prizes! From 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, October 26. $35-$60. 619-296-2101, bit.ly/32r2EUs.

OCTOBER 27

Breast Fest at Cheval Winery, 2919 Hill Valley Drive, Escondido. Support Breast Cancer Awareness Month as all ticket proceeds will be donated to Living Beyond Breast Cancer. The activities will include a costume contest, pumpkin carving, wine dancing, pony rides, cornhole and other games. Come and sip for a cause! From 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday, October 27. $5-$7. 760-690-6617, chevalwinery.com.

MUSIC

Disney-Pixar Coco in Concert at San Diego Symphony, 750 B. Street. Explore the Land of the Dead as Miguel tries finding his idol Ernesto de la Cruz in a live performance performed by Michael Giacchino’s symphony. 2 p.m. Saturday October 26. $29-$86. sandiegosymphony.com

PERFORMANCE

AIDA at San Diego Civic Theatre, 1100 Third Avenue. There will be a pre-opera lecture at 6:40 p.m., and a post-opera talk-back where audience members will be able to ask the stars and cast questions about what happens onstage and backstage. At 7:30 p.m. on Friday, October 25, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 27. $45-$240. sdopera.org

SPECIAL EVENT

Birch Aquarium’s Haunted Aquarium: Sea Monster Bash at Birch Aquarium at Scripps, 2300 Expedition Way, La Jolla. Get close to different types of marine life that glow in the dark, under water. Listen to scary stories and search the aquarium for unusual marine life swimming around. At 6 p.m. Friday, October 25, to Sunday, October 27. $25. 858-534-7336. aquarium.ucsd.edu

WORKSHOPS

Artist Almanac: Fused Glass Workshop at The Studio Door, 3867 Fourth Avenue, Hillcrest. Learn how to fuse glass and create a one-of-a-kind plate made by you! Material costs included in workshop fee. On Saturday, October 26. $65. 619-255-2867, thestudiodoor.com