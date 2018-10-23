A bunch of Halloween activities, Renee Linnell and Explore Salk

× Expand Photo courtesy of Brujitxs Del Barrio Brujitxs Del Barrio

HALLOWINNING

It’s (finally) the season for haunted happenings: Hallowe’en, Samhain, All Hallow’s Eve, All Saints’ Day, All Souls Day, Dia de los Muertos, etc., but overall, it’s a time of mischief, remembering the dead, and (of course) trick-or-treating. There are lots of local events this week ranging from the supernaturally spooky to more family-friendly fun.

This year, Dia de los Muertos begins on Wednesday, Oct. 31 and lasts until Friday, Nov. 2. On Saturday, Oct. 27, Chicano Art Gallery (2117 Logan Ave.) in Barrio Logan is hosting a Dia de Los Muertos Art Show & Community Altar reception that’s open to the public. Be sure to stop by nearby Brujitxs Del Barrio (2185 Logan Ave., Space #18) during this time of remembrance to stock up on magical and sacred healing products. More info about the weekend’s festivities can be found at instagram.com/chicanoartgallery.

On Sunday, Oct. 28 at 5 p.m., Ocean Beach’s Tree of Life (4870 Santa Monica Ave., Suite 1A) metaphysical bookstore will put on a public Samhain Ritual and Celebration, headed by diviner John Hijatt and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring a small token or photograph of the departed to add to the altar. Psychic readings will also be available from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Entry is $5 and info can be found at treeoflifestore.com.

The San Diego Area Pagans & Witches Network invite “witches, wizards and sprites, elves and dragons to honor this night” at the All Hallows Eve Magickal Masquerade Ball on Tuesday, Oct. 30 at Queen Bee’s Art and Cultural Center (3925 Ohio St.) in North Park. The closed-door Samhain/All Hallow’s Eve ritual is from 7 to 8 p.m., but the public party will run from 8 to 11 p.m. Tickets start at $25 and are available on eventbrite.com.

Finally, this is the last weekend for Write Out Loud’s PoeFest. The annual fest features live readings of scary stories written by Poe and other spooky authors. It happens at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26 through Sunday, Oct. 28 at the Adobe Chapel (3963 Conde St.) in Old Town. Tickets are $20 and full schdule of readings can be found at writeoutloudsd.com.

× Expand The Burn Zone

IN THE ZONE

At some point in our lives, we might feel the need to go on a quest for truth and inner peace, but how far are we willing to go to reach it? And what if it all goes wrong? Local Renee Linnell, serial entrepreneur and author of The Burn Zone, will discuss our vulnerabilities to mind control and how she found herself severely brainwashed as a Buddhist cult member for nearly seven years. Her memoir is an inspiring read, but is also a cautionary tale about what we give up for what we think is spiritual enlightenment. The discussion, followed by a book signing will take place at Warwick’s (7812 Girard Ave.) at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 29. This event is free and open to the public. Only copies purchased at Warwick’s will be signed.

× Expand Photo by Rex Boggs / Flickr The Salk Institute

SALK IT UP

No one disputes that the Salk Institute (10010 N. Torrey Pines Road) is an architectural wonder, but it’s not often we get a peak inside or get to meet the hard-working scientists toiling away on life-changing experiments. Luckily, there’s the annual Explore Salk, a community open house that includes a variety of activities. In addition to a self-guided tours, there will be opportunities to speak with some Salk scientists, as well as hands-on experiments for kids. There will also be a film screening of The Shot Felt Round the World, about the institute’s namesake Jonas Salk, who developed the Polio vaccine. Explore Salk happens from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27 and while the event is free, registration is required at salk.edu/exploresalk or at 858-597-0657.