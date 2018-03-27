Hand of God, Trio and East Village Opening Weekend Block Party

× Expand Photo by Cyndi Felton Bill Orcutt

JOYFUL NOISE

It’s a rare thing for us to tell people to go to church on Easter weekend. But something much darker and more interesting than hymns and egg hunts is taking place at Liberty Station. Stay Strange is producing an experimental music showcase called Hand of God, which brings together local and international noise and avant-garde artists under one sanctified roof.

Hand of God, true to its name, is a show that’s loosely spiritual in nature, and Stay Strange founder Sam Lopez saw the chapel space at Liberty Station as a perfect venue for some acoustically powerful, drone-heavy music.

“I wanted to do something that encompassed spirituality, the afterlife, religion,” says Lopez. “I had this idea for a chapel show, and when I put this idea out there, [Arts District Liberty Station] loved it.”

Hand of God will feature performances by San Francisco-based guitarist Bill Orcutt and Japanese-born, New Mexico-based gong artist Tatsuya Nakatani, as well as local artists Monochromacy and no know (sound band). Additionally, Michael Zimmerman will be giving a dystopian sermon, Codex Confiteor will sing audience members’ sins (as submitted to an anonymous box), and an adjacent building will feature tarot readings.

The show is made possible with assistance from Arts District Liberty Station, which ensures the artists will be paid. It will also be one of more planned collaborations between Liberty Station and Stay Strange in the future, which will most likely take place in other venues. In the past, Stay Strange has held shows at clubs like The Void (now SPACE) as well as venues like Space 4 Art. But Hand of God could be the beginning of bringing noise into more unlikely spaces.

“I could be caveman-ish and say this is a noise show in a church,” says Lopez. “But it’s much more than that.”

Hand of God takes place on Saturday, March 31 at 6 p.m. at The North Chapel at Liberty Station in Point Loma (2881 Roosevelt Road). Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.

× Expand Image courtesy of the artist “Into The Blue” by Tom Driscoll

DISCOVERY CHANNEL

Three’s not a crowd at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library’s latest exhibit, Trio. The show brings together three of San Diego’s most prominent artists: Richard Allen Morris, Allan Morrow and Tom Driscoll. The theme binding their work is the joy of discovery, whether it be through geography or by medium. On display will be Morris’ new abstract black-and-white drawings and Driscoll’s recent Knot Series, which takes practical knot-tying to a new extreme. It will also include Morrow’s Baja Series, a collection of birds-eye view paintings inspired by the Southwest desert. The opening reception takes place at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library (1008 Wall St.) on Friday, March 30 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The exhibition will be up through May 5 and admission is free. ljathenaeum.org

× Expand Photo courtesy of the East Village Association East Village Opening Weekend Block Party

THE OLD BALL GAME

If we’re to believe a lot of the baseball writers, the Padres are likely to be a little better this year. And while tickets to opening day at Petco are sold out, fans don’t need a ticket to attend the East Village Opening Weekend Block Party. Held on Friday, March 30 from 2 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, March 31 from noon to 6:30 p.m., the annual festival works like a giant pep rally for fans, but can easily appeal to non-sports fans as well. The day includes live entertainment from local bands and DJs, as well as a pet parade, baseball-themed games and, of course, a craft beer garden. The whole thing happens next to Petco Park on J Street between 6th and 10th Avenues. Parking will be non-existent so ride a bike (there will be a valet) or use public transportation. eastvillagesandiego.com