Holiday performances, Makers Arcade and (Gin)gerbread Night Owls Holiday Party

× Expand Image courtesy of the artist “All of Me” by Lenore Simon

ART OF THE HOLIDAYS

Theatres are debuting new Christmas productions and holiday-themed music concerts are in full swing, so it can sometimes be difficult to get our artistic fix without being bombarded with the spirit of the season.

Luckily there are some art shows opening on Saturday, Dec. 9 that will offer a nice respite from the holiday madness and/or malaise. First, there’s Julian Klincewicz’s I Do Too, a music-based art piece that uses silk banners and an original score in order to create what he calls a “sonic hug.” The exhibition begins Saturday at 7 p.m. at Bread & Salt (1955 Julian Ave., Logan Heights), but save the date for the Dec. 15 opening. See nahnah.org for more details.

Jones von Jonestein is a multi-disciplinary local artist whose work both perplexes and amazes us. His most recent project, The von Jonestein Heritage Foundation is a collection of artifacts, photographs and performances from a fictitious family lineage that is the product of von Jonestein’s imagination. He’ll be displaying some of these relics at an opening at Helmuth Projects (1827 Fifth Ave., Bankers Hill) from 6 to 10 p.m.

Speaking of multi-disciplinary artists, Lenore Simon: Quest, which opens on Saturday at Sparks Gallery (530 Sixth Ave., Downtown) from 6 to 9 p.m. (RSVP is recommended at sparksgallery.com), is a decades-long survey of Simon’s works, which range from monoprints and mixed media, to assemblage and, most recently, digital illustration.

Local org Arts Unites has been putting on some stellar group shows recently and Dark Daze looks to be just as interesting. Curated by Zaina Nazerally, the show focuses on mental health and the importance of destigmatizing mental illness. It happens from 6 to 9 p.m. on the second floor art space of Gelato Vero (3753 India St., Mission Hills). See facebook.com/SanDiegoArtUnites for more details.

Finally, for those looking for some cool artsy gift options, La Bodega Gallery (2196 Logan Ave., Barrio Logan) will have some art from a galaxy far, far way at Power of the Dark Side, a group show featuring Star Wars-inspired pieces happening from 5 to 10 p.m. See facebook.com/labodegagallerysd for details.

× Expand Makers Arcade Holiday Fair

ARCADE BUYER

Malls suck (sorry, Ryan Bradford), and they suck most at Christmas. Sure, it’s easiest (re: lazy) to buy everything in one place, but ‘tis the season of giving, not supporting sweatshops. Online is the opposite, as we often have to scour a bunch of sites just to find the right gift. Luckily, there’s the Makers Arcade Holiday Fair. Now in its fourth year, this outdoor market hosts more than a hundred regional vendors selling gifts handmade by people who enjoy their craft. Aside from booths of indie items, there’s also live music, free make-and-take crafting, food, cocktails and more. It’s happening at the Port Pavilion at the Broadway Pier (1000 N. Harbor Drive) from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door. makersarcade.com

× Expand Tina Leinenweber

WHAT A HOOT

The chaos of the holiday season can cause anyone to stress out. But a night of smooth R&B with Tina Leinenweber, along with gin cocktails, beer, food from Whisknladle and art by Mark Licari, is sure to help anyone kick back and relax. Leinenweber, a San Diego native R&B soul singer and producer, is also known for her performances under the name Ala Fringe. Between her sultry sound and Licari’s series of 26 drawings, each corresponding to a different letter of the alphabet, it’s likely one of the more sexy options this week. The (Gin)gerbread Night Owls Holiday Party takes place Thursday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Athenaeum Music and Arts Library (1008 Wall St.). Tickets are $5 for Athenaeum members and $10 for the public. Tickets and more info at ljathenaeum.org.