Horrible Imaginings Film Festival, San Diego Blues Festival and South Bay PRIDE

IMAGINE ALL THE (DEAD) PEOPLE

If a quick glance at the box office results reveals anything, it’s that Americans have a seemingly insatiable appetite for horror films. Why else would that make that many Saw sequels?

We get it. The CityBeat staff loves a good scare, but we also like a movie that makes us think. That’s what makes the Horrible Imaginings Film Festival so bloody awesome (pun intended). It’s three days of curated features and shorts that defy the clichéd trappings of the typical horror film.

“I just began to wonder why there wasn’t one in San Diego,” says festival founder Miguel Rodriguez. “Then I just thought that I’d have to start one myself… I was just hoping for the best.”

Now in its eighth year, the fest has grown in leaps and bounds, increasing in popularity and attendance every year. Whereas it started humbly in a DIY space in the East Village, it now takes place at the prestigious Museum of Photographic Arts (1649 El Prado).

“The picture and sound is light years ahead of what it used to be,” Rodriguez says.

And whereas the fest was somewhat limited in what it showed in the past, it has expanded to include sci-fi, comedies and even musicals. If those films all have one theme in common though, it’s that they’re all dark in nature.

“Our programming is something that I hope will help open people’s eyes or at least challenge their preconceived notions about genre cinema and what it can offer,” Rodriguez says.

Rodriguez goes on to talk about the “wide variety” of films and programming in the fest. Highlights include a Friday night opening that focuses on local filmmakers, post-screening panels, an LGBT block of films on Saturday, and a Sunday tribute to legendary director George Romero.

It all happens Friday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 10 and tickets range from $25 to $100 for VIP passes. Time vary from day-to-day, but readers can see the full lineup and times at hifilmfest.com.

BLUE IN THE FACE

San Diego will be singin’ sad songs and grooving to guitars once again at this year’s San Diego Blues Festival. The annual event features a variety of acts including Joe Louis Walker, Big John and the Nationals, Blue Largo and the California Honeydrops. Grammy winner and member of the Blues and Rock and Roll halls of fame Mavis Staples will be headlining the festival. VIP ticketholders receive access to a shaded VIP viewing area, private bar service and a catered lunch. Super VIP ticketholders receive all of the same perks, along with access to Friday’s pre-concert party, featuring entertainment by Robin Henkel. What’s best, proceeds from the fest benefit the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank. The event kicks off at noon on Saturday, Sept. 9 at the downtown Embarcadero Marina Waterfront Park (400 Kettner Blvd.). Tickets are $25 to $250, available at sdbluesfest.com.

GAYWATCH

It doesn’t seem so long ago that San Diego was in full Pride mode, but in Chula Vista, the 10th annual South Bay PRIDE Art & Music Festival aims to keep the celebration going. Held on Saturday, Sept. 9 from noon to 7 p.m., the event will feature the usual “artisan alley” showcasing some local gourmet food trucks, craft beer, wine and spirit vendors. There’ll be three music stages including The DJ Stage and The Port of SD Stage, which will be housing the likes of The Hooch, Funk Shui, Social Animal and Ingenue, just to name a few. There’s also The Industry Stage which will host local punk and rock surf bands such as Chutes, Tube Sock and more. The festival welcomes all ages and takes place at Bayside Park (999 Bayside Pkwy). Parking costs money, but the event is free though a $10 donation is suggested to benefit the South Bay Alliance. southbaypride.org