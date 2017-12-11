Hotels/Motels, Ales N Rails Ugly Sweater & Beer Tasting and Taste ‘N’ Tinis

× Expand Photo by Eric Wong Hotels/Motels (Unofficial Art Fair)

HOTEL MOTEL HOLIDAY IN

Eric Wong points out that Hotels/Motels (Unofficial Art Fair 2017) is actually the third edition of the event, but to call it an annual occurrence is a bit of a misnomer. The last iteration of the event—which features dozens of artists in a variety of mediums displaying their work in hotel rooms—happened in 2003 at the San Diego Travelodge. Wong moved to L.A. shortly after, but says he always wanted to make Hotels/Motels happen again.

“People always really liked this type of event and I just wanted to contribute and jump back into the San Diego scene,” says Wong, who moved back a few years ago. “I talk to a lot of artists and there’s just so many people struggling to sell their work and find venues.”

The reboot of Hotels/Motels will take place at the Lafayette Hotel, Swim Club & Bungalows (2223 El Cajon Blvd.) from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15 and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16. There’s a list of over two-dozen artists, galleries and organizations participating including Xavier Vasquez, Thumbprint Gallery, CM Curatorial and PGK Dance Project. Wong says each room will have it’s own distinct vibe and there will also be bathroom and ceiling installations, as well as some rooms where guests will lay on the bed in order to view video work.

“It’s both challenging and exciting for the viewer to look at the work, but it’s also an intimate situation,” Wong says. “The artist may be in the room with you. It blurs the line between what’s public and private.”

Wong isn’t sure he’ll do another Hotels/Motels after this, but says he hopes the event will lead to more connections between an art community that’s sometimes separated by geography.

“It may be an annual thing, but I don’t really want to be just a hotel art organizer. It’s just a cool event and a good way to get people out of their cultural closet just because of the voyeuristic quality of it.”

Tickets to Hotels/Motels are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. fallentreeexhibitions.com

× Expand Photo courtesy of San Diego Model Railroad Museum San Diego Model Railroad Museum

WET WHISTLES

The San Diego Model Railroad Museum (1649 El Prado) has long been one of the more underrated hidden gems in Balboa Park, but those who’ve never checked it out before should definitely swing by the third annual Ales N Rails Ugly Sweater & Beer Tasting. Friday, Dec 15 is National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day and we can’t think of a better way to celebrate than throwing on the silliest of knits to enjoy unlimited tastings of craft beers and gawk at intricate model railroad displays. Participating breweries include Mike Hess, Benchmark, Pizza Port, Rock Bottom and more. Funds go right back into the museum. It all happens from 6 to 9 p.m. and tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. sdmrm.org

× Expand Photo courtesy of Fabulous Hillcrest Taste ‘n’ Tinis

TASTE OFF

Let’s be honest. One of the best parts of any neighborhood tasting event is the alcoholic accompaniments. Hillcrest caught onto that years ago and created Taste ‘N’ Tinis, a holiday-inspired, self-guided walking tour that happens next on Thursday, Dec. 14. From 4 to 9 p.m., weave through the neighborhood and stop for cocktails, bites and shopping opportunities. Twelve stores, such as Luigi Vera and Torreon Importers, will be serving their takes on martinis. Food will be available at many other shops, including The Rail and Urban Mo’s. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 the day of the event Be sure to pick up the official tasting passport, martini cup and map from one of the will call locations, Rite Aid (535 Robinson Ave.) and Rich’s San Diego (1051 University Ave.). fabuloushillcrest.com