I'm Not Like You: Notes from the San Diego Underground, Chicano Park Day and This Includes You

× Expand Image courtesy of the artist “ZENO, RAID, ESCAPE and TAKEN in front of Zeno’s ‘Crush’ piece, The Pits, 1988” by Christopher Kinney

UP FROM THE UNDERGROUND

It’s very difficult for younger generations to imagine a world without the internet, smartphones and social media. These days, it doesn’t seem like anything that’s underground or counter-culture remains that way for long, even though people in their 30s and older certainly remember a time when things such as hip-hop, punk and even skateboarding were frowned upon.

That’s what makes an exhibition like I’m Not Like You: Notes from the San Diego Underground not only educational and enlightening, but fun to experience as well. Opening on Saturday, April 20 at the San Diego History Center (1649 El Prado, Ste. 3, sandiegohistory.org), it showcases over a decade (the late 1970s through the early ’90s) worth of ephemera that highlights a time when the local skate, punk and hip-hop scenes were decidedly under the radar and being documented by a handful of passionate and talented individuals.

The exhibition is a result of a collaboration between the History Center and Margaret Nee from the San Diego Punk Archive. After Nee gave a presentation at the Center last year, the History Center curator Kaytie Johnson says the idea of an exhibition—one that included photographs, video footage, music, print, zines, posters, art and other forms of media—just seemed natural. Johnson says they wanted to include skateboard, punk and hip-hop culture all at once, as opposed to focusing on just one.

“There are connections between the three that really were revealed to me as I started looking at it more closely,” says Johnson. “They have a lot of things in common. At that time, there was this outlaw spirit, this DIY ethos. Self-expression was important to all of them, as well as music.”

As part of the exhibition, the Center also commissioned old-school graffiti artist ESCAPE to do a new piece. In addition to the opening on Saturday evening from 6 to 8 p.m., Johnson says there will be additional events, lectures and programming throughout the exhibition’s run through Oct. 27. Both the opening and the Center’s general admission is a $5 suggested donation. More info at sandiegohistory.org.

× Expand Photo by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña “Danzantes” at Chicano Park

DANCE PARTY

Every year thousands of people gather under the towering murals of Chicano Park in Barrio Logan to celebrate and honor the history of the resilient community. This year’s 49th annual Chicano Park Day will honor “Danzantes” or indigenous dancers as the protectors of traditions and the park. There will be an Aztec Indigenous dance performance coordinated by Danza Azteca Calpulli Mexihca in addition to performances by local bands and dance groups. There will also be guest speakers, arts and crafts workshops for people of all ages, food, and hundreds of lowrider cars displayed along Logan Avenue. The event is free and open to the public. The celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 20 and more information can be found at chicano-park.com.

× Expand Photo by Drew Reynolds Pinback

SCHOOL SOUNDS

We’ve been longtime fans of the Museum School, an arts-focused public charter school in Bankers Hill committed to project-based learning that extends beyond the basic subjects. We also like the fact that they hold some cool fundraising events such as This Includes You, a musical benefit show that features an all-star lineup of local bands such as Pinback, El Ten Eleven and The Color Forty Nine. If that isn’t enough, there will also be a special performance from a secret project that features Pinback’s Rob Crow and John Reis (Rocket from the Crypt, Hot Snakes). It happens Saturday, April 20 at the Music Box (1337 India St., musicboxsd.com) Tickets range from $33 to $75 for reserved seats and proceeds benefit the Museum School’s special education programs.