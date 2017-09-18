Impossible Science Festival, 1/2 Fest and Joyce Cutler-Shaw: Library Duet

× Expand Imag courtesy of Fleet science center Impossible Science Festival

WEIRD SCIENCE

When we were kids, nothing beat the feeling of seeing a “magic” trick. Whether it was a classmate who made a card float at recess or an uncle who made a quarter appear behind an ear, there was a level of wonderment that came with being a kid and believing that something magical was, indeed, possible. It was only when we grew up, and we began to understand the trickery behind magic tricks, that the wonderment dissipated.

That kind of wonderment is the general idea behind the Impossible Science Festival. Held at the Fleet Science Center (1875 El Prado), the annual festival explores the science behind the seemingly impossible via hands-on activities and exhibitions that are good for kids and adults alike.

“People hit me up on social media and ask, ‘Do I have to borrow my friend’s kid so that I can come,’ and the answer is definitely no,” says illusionist and the Fleet’s Curator of Impossible Science, Jason Latimer. “A lot of times we have parents pushing their kids aside to get a better look and want to learn how to do it.”

Now in its third year, the Impossible Science Festival will teach attendees things like how to make objects invisible or how to walk on water. No, really, it will. The event itself revolves around five themes: invisibility, levitation, animation, transformation and super powers. For example, when it comes to levitation, attendees will learn about concepts such as the Bernoulli principle, static electricity and air pressure. With this knowledge, visitors will be able to impress others by making objects like ping-pong balls and tinsel appear to levitate.

All in all, there will be over 20 interactive demonstration stations to choose from. The fest takes place in the theatre lobby of the Fleet from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 and Sunday, Sept. 24. Tickets range from $19.95 to $22.95 at rhfleet.org.

The Dabbers

ONES AND TWOS

With all the technology and innovation available to us in 2017, it’s pretty easy to make music without a full four-piece band. But then again, all you ever really needed to rock was a guitar and a set of drums. That’s the central idea behind 1/2 Fest, a festival of local one- and two-person musical acts that’s been organized as a fundraiser for LGBTQ Youth Services. Among the solo acts and duos performing are Gloomsday, Dream Joints, Island Boy, fivepaw, The Dabbers, Astral Touch and p.j. sparkles. The festival takes place on Saturday, Sept. 23 and Sunday, Sept. 24 at Helmuth Projects (1827 Fifth Ave.), starting at 4 p.m. both days. Presale tickets are $10 per day or $15 for both, and day-of-show tickets are $12. Check out Helmuth Projects on Facebook to find a link to tickets.

"Namewall" by Joyce Cutler-Shaw

ON A DOUBLE

Joyce Cutler-Shaw is not a new name in the San Diego art scene. The acclaimed artist, who specializes in drawings and calligraphy, was the first graduate of UC San Diego’s MFA program in 1969. She was also the first and only artist-in-residence of the university’s medical school. Joyce Cutler-Shaw: Library Duet honors her legacy at two locations. The Athenaeum (1008 Wall St.) will present the artist’s books, which are a part of the venue’s permanent collection, with a free opening reception on Friday, Sept. 22 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Cutler-Shaw’s calligraphy project Alphabet of Bones is already on permanent display at UCSD’s Geisel Library (9500 Gilman Drive), but her latest work, Brain Project will be added on Thursday, Oct. 5. This collection explores her recent diagnosis of corticobasal syndrome, a progressive neurological disorder, with brain scans, tunnel books with movies and more. ljathenaeum.org