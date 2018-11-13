Independent holiday shopping events, Lisa Kanemoto: Dark Mirror and Turkey Calling Show

× Expand Photo courtesy of Encinitas 101 Encinitas Holiday Fair

SHOP 'TIL YOU POP

Black Friday is trash. Think about it: the gifts that have meant the most to you over the years—were they some discounted piece of electronics from WalMart or were they something that someone gave you that was personal, unique and that you still own to this day?

We certainly hope it’s the latter and there are a ton of holiday shopping events this weekend where readers will be able to find something that will mean so much more. If we had to recommend just one, it’s the annual San Diego Made Holiday Market at Liberty Station (2875 Dewey Road, Point Loma) on Sunday, Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This one has both quality and quantity, with over 75 local vendors selling their goods. Admission is $5 and full list of vendors is at sandiegomade.org.

Also on Sunday, there’s the Encinitas Holiday Fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. all along Highway 101 (between D and J streets, to be exact). The annual event includes live music and dozens of craft, art and antique booths to peruse. More info at encinitas101.com.

Speaking of antiques, shop for all those who love vintage at the Del Mar Antique Show. The annual event at the Del Mar Fairgrounds (2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd.) features thousands of square feet of antique dealers, as well as appraisals by antique experts for $5. Admission is free at calendarshows.com, and the weekend-long show is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16 through Sunday.

One of our favorite local boutiques Little Dame Shop (2942 Adams Ave.) in Normal Heights will have its Three Year Anniversary Party this weekend. In addition to an awesome selection of goods, Little Dame will also have treats by Snopel Bakery and a curated goodie bag for the first 20 guests. It happens Saturday, Nov. 17 from 4 to 10 p.m.

Finally, there’s the Hood Market at Quartyard (1301 Market St.) in the East Village. Despite the silly name, the dog-friendly pop-up event includes local vendors and handmade art, as well as craft beers, cocktails and bites. It happens Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Neurosis” by Lisa Kanemoto

ON THE WALL

Photographer Lisa Kanemoto found peace in exploring her most painful moments and transforming them into images in her book Dark Mirror. From surviving a childhood in Germany during WWII, to learning of her son’s diagnosis of schizophrenia, Kanemoto’s life is exposed in the selected images that will be on exhibition from Nov. 17 through Dec. 29. Lisa Kanemoto: Dark Mirror will be held at The Athenaeum Music and Arts Library in the Rotunda Gallery (1008 Wall St.). The images also include her experiences with depression, alcohol dependency, breast cancer and learning how to examine her life through self-portraits. Kanemoto is known for documenting topics like homelessness, mental illness and the LGBTQ community. An opening reception will be held Friday, Nov. 16, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and is free to the public.

× Expand Turkey Calling Show

GOBBLE GOBBLE

Thanksgiving is a time when families come together to give thanks and stuff their mouths with traditional holiday food, including, naturally, the American turkey. But how much do we know about this special bird? At the annual Turkey Calling Show, sound effects wizard Scott Paulson puts on a performance presented as an old-time radio show. In it, he indulges the audience with music, sound effects and stories about the American turkey’s surprising presence in European art. He’ll also teach turkey-calling techniques and explores worldwide Thanksgiving traditions. The Turkey Calling Show happens from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21 in the Seuss Room at the UC San Diego Geisel Library (9500 Gilman Drive). The event is free and more info can be found at libraries.ucsd.edu/blogs/events/2018-turkey-calling-show.