Inheritance, Medium Festival of Photography and International Choreographers Showcase

Inheritance

ONE IN THE CHAMBER

We hope readers caught our preview of the San Diego Opera’s new season last week, but downtown isn’t the only place to see opera this week. Up at the UC San Diego campus, Lei Liang and Matt Donovan will be showing their new multimedia chamber opera Inheritance, which takes on the contemporary issue of gun violence via the story of Sarah Winchester. As if the last name didn’t give it away, she was the widow of William Wirt Winchester, who served as the treasurer of the Winchester Repeating Arms Company before dying in 1881.

“In the opening scene, Sarah Winchester is already old, sitting in her house where she’s trying to trap the ghosts that haunt her,” Liang told us of the production back in September. “The music begins very dramatically. And these are sounds that only Sarah can hear. She’s haunted by the deaths caused by her late husband’s rifle.”

Led by music director Steven Schick and featuring soprano Susan Narucki as Sarah Winchester, Inheritance isn’t the first opera to address contemporary social issues from Liang and Narucki. The two previously worked together on Cuatro Corridos, an opera dealing with human trafficking that was nominated for a Latin Grammy award.

“We all share the idea that new music shouldn’t be separate from social issues,” Liang said. “It can serve the purpose of giving the voiceless a voice. These issues are so urgent. We wanted to respond to them in a humane, sophisticated way.”

In addition to Narucki, the production features music performed by clarinetist Anthony Burr, bassist Mark Dresser, guitarist Pablo Gomez, harpsichordist Takae Onishi, and trumpeter Stephanie Richards, as well as art design by Ligia Bouton that includes a backdrop of the famed Winchester Mystery House itself.

Inheritance opens for three performances at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24 at the Prebys Experimental Theatre on the UCSD campus (9500 Gilman Drive). The other performances are on Friday, Oct. 26 and Saturday, Oct. 27. Tickets range from $9 to $25 at artpower.ucsd.edu.

"Zuma 25" by John Divola

PICTURE PERFECT

Now in its seventh year, the Medium Festival of Photography has not only become an amazing event for anyone interested in the art of photography, but an event that’s truly unique to San Diego as well. The four-day festival (Thursday, Oct. 18 through Sunday, Oct. 21) at the Lafayette Hotel (2223 El Cajon Blvd.) has become a go-to destination for professional photographers and amateur shutterbugs as well thanks to the extensive lineup of workshops, portfolio reviews, pop-up shops, book signings and more. Highlights this year include a keynote lecture from photographer/conceptual artist John Divola and the free Size Matters group exhibition at Sparks Gallery (530 Sixth Ave.), which features photos that are 10” by 10” or smaller. Passes for the festival range from $350 (a VIP pass) to $30 for a single lecture pass. Check mediumsandiego.org for full schedule and times.

International Choreographers Showcase

SHOCK AND AWE

Every year, we anticipate Culture Shock Dance Troupe’s A Culture Shock Nutcracker, but we don’t have to wait till December to watch the troupe perform. This year, in honor of the company’s 25th anniversary, CSDT will host the International Choreographers Showcase featuring dancers from across the United States and Canada. The weekend will be packed with performances, including a free one at Horton Plaza Park (900 Fourth Ave.) on Friday, Oct. 19 from 4 to 6 p.m. Then, the showcase itself will take place at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido (340 N. Escondido Blvd.) at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20 with a youth showcase at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 21. Tickets range from $23 to $28 and can be found at artcenter.org.