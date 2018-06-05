International Documentary Film Series, Hessfest 8 and GypsyFest

× Expand This Is Home

DOC AND AWE

After being inundated with political ads and partisan jabs for months, we wouldn’t blame readers if they just needed a break from caring. Post-election lulls are understandable, but the world keeps spinning so staying engaged is important.

Curated by the International Rescue Committee (IRC), the 10th annual International Documentary Film Series is a great way to get inspired again. The series, which begins Sunday, June 10 and runs through Sunday, June 24, will feature three films that focus on important national issues like refugee resettlement, but also address, as the IRC’s Laurel Dalsted puts it, “universal themes like the meaning of home, survival and perseverance, and speaking up for what we believe in.”

“This seemed like a great opportunity for us to provide an educational event for San Diegans interested in learning more about global issues,” says Dalsted, who serves as IRC San Diego’s development manager.

The first filmed to be screened on Sunday is This is Home, a Sundance winner about four Syrian refugee families who resettle in Baltimore. On June 17, there will be a screening of New Neighbors Project, an inspiring collection of short films directed by African refugees who now live in Montana. Finally, on June 24, the series concludes with On Her Shoulders, the heartbreaking story of Nadia Murad, who became a human rights activist after surviving sexual slavery and genocide at the hands of ISIS. All of the films will be followed by a Q&A session with IRC staff and refugees from the community.

“We hope viewers will leave having learned something new, we want to provide people with a clearer understanding of how refugee resettlement works and why it is such a critically important program for individuals and families whose lives have been impacted be war, including many who are now rebuilding their lives here in San Diego,” Dalsted says.

All screenings for the International Documentary Film Series happen at 6:30 p.m. at the Museum of Photographic Arts (1649 El Prado). Tickets can be purchased at rescue.org, and range from $10-$15 for individual screenings and $25-$30 to see all three.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mike Hess Brewing HessFest

BREW GOOD

Another weekend, another beer festival, but HessFest 8 is one we always feel particularly good about since they’re our neighbors, but also because it’s a fundraiser for The Navy SEAL Foundation, the YMCA of San Diego and the San Diego Music Foundation. Patrons can enjoy beers from 25 breweries, as well as food vendors and live music by The Schizophonics, Jumbotron and Sully & the Blue-eyed Soul Band. A ticket includes unlimited beer tasters, four food samples and a souvenir pint glass that’s good for reduced refills at Mike Hess Brewing throughout the year. VIP tickets get early entry, entrance to the Sour Fest held inside the tasting room and more. HessFest happens Saturday, June 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. outside the North Park Mike Hess Brewing Co. (3812 Grim Ave.). Tickets range from $30 to $60. mikehessbrewing.com

× Expand Photo by Collin Worrel GypsyFest

WHEN IN ROAM

Summers are all about road trips, and if the destination of that road trip just happens to be a cool music festival, well, all the better. The third annual GypsyFest on Saturday, June 9 provides a nice alternative for music fans looking for a more intimate, less-corporate music fest. One that emphasizes free spiritedness and indie sensibilities. This is evident in the lineup, which includes dozens of bands and performers on four stages spread throughout the DeAnza Springs Resort (1951 Carrizo Gorge Road). Some CityBeat faves include Imagery Machine, Coral Bells and Steff & The Articles. There will also be on-site camping, live art and food throughout. Tickets for the 21-and-up fest are $40 ($60 for VIP) for the whole day (11 a.m. ‘til whenever) and camping is included in the price. sdgypsyfest.com