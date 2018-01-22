It's About Time, Undisputed World B-Boy Masters and The Butterfly Project

× Expand Photo by Valerie Rogatsky Steven Schick

A DIFFERENT BEAT

By all accounts, the It’s About Time Festival has so far lived up to hype. Having kicked off earlier this month and happening through Feb. 11, the San Diego Symphony’s collaborative, multi-venue fest devoted to all things percussion is certainly a bold undertaking.

But for festival curator Steven Schick, there’s no question in his mind which of the concerts is the boldest, both in size and execution.

“For a long time, I remember thinking what we should play a concert at the Mexican border,” says Schick, a lifelong percussionist who also serves as a UC San Diego music professor. “It was just an idea, but it was an idea I percolated for a really long time and it’s finally going to happen.”

That idea that’s now becoming a reality is the performance of “Inuksuit: A Cross-Border Presentation” on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 1 p.m. at International Friendship Park in Imperial Beach and Playas de Tijuana. The concert will see around 60 bi-national percussionists play John Luther Adams’ musical piece on the border (roughly 30 on each side). Schick sees the concert as a means to explore the “relationship between the noise that’s inside the concert hall and the noise that’s outside,” and promises a concert like no other with sounds being made with everything from large drums to conch shells.

“There is a score, but it’s not a score that is conducted in the same way as other notated music,” says Schick. “You listen your way through the piece, and that’s the poetry of it. You hear your way through it.”

If readers can’t make it to Inuksuit, there will be two more It’s About Time concerts on Saturday. There’s The Roots of Rhythm at 8 p.m. at Copley Symphony Hall (750 B St., Downtown), which sees John Santos exploring jazz’s “root system,” as well as a San Diego Symphony performance of Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring at 10 p.m. at The Music Box (1337 India St., Little Italy). The Inuksuit concert is free and tickets for the other concerts range from $25 to $68 at sandiegosymphony.org.

× Expand Photo by @LittleShao Undisputed World B-Boy Masters

BREAK OFF

B-boying or breaking was mistakenly termed breakdancing after the mainstream media caught whiff of the dance style in the ‘70s. So don’t be the dweeb who calls it that when the Undisputed World B-Boy Masters come to town. On Saturday, Jan. 27 and Sunday, Jan. 28, nine of the world’s top breaking crews will battle it out at the WorldBeat Cultural Center (2100 Park Blvd.) Two Americans are hoping to keep the Undisputed title on our turf, but there’s also competitors from Slovakia, France and all over the world. Aside from the main breaking battle, the two-day event will feature a solo B-girl rivalry, a three-on-three crew contest, meet and greets with the champions and more. Tickets run from $18 for one-day general admission and up to $74 for two-day VIP treatment. worldbboy.org

× Expand Photo courtesy of San Diego History Center The Butterfly Project

BUTTERFLY EFFECT

Remembrance keeps history from repeating itself. That’s one reason that Jan Landau and Cheryl Rattner Price founded the local non-profit The Butterfly Project, which aims to create 1.5 million ceramic butterflies in memory of each child lost to the Holocaust. On Sunday, Jan. 28, the day after International Holocaust Remembrance Day, The Butterfly Project will host a film screening of Not The Last Butterfly. This award-winning documentary tells the story of Ela Weissberger, who survived the Holocaust as a child. Afterwards, attendees are invited to paint their own ceramic butterfly to contribute to the 1.5 million goal. The event is being held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the San Diego History Center (1649 El Prado). Tickets are $5 and cover the cost of two ceramic butterflies and the movie screening. sandiegohistory.org