Japanese Americans & the Impact of Internment, Writer's Symposium by the Sea and The Finish Line Playwright Comission

× Expand Photo courtesy of Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation / Yoshio Okumoto Japanese Americans & the Impact of Internment: Modern Lens, Old Wounds

NEVER AGAIN

As Congress tries to come to an agreement on immigration reform and the courts continue to hear challenges on Trump’s hateful travel bans, it’s important to remember that there are parallels to the past. While one may not immediately see connections with the recent ICE crackdowns and the internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II, some of the logic used to round-up innocent people on the basis of their race or religion is, sadly, something that happened then and still happens today.

That’s what makes Japanese Americans & the Impact of Internment: Modern Lens, Old Wounds so pressing. The new exhibition at the New Americans Museum (2825 Dewey Road) in Liberty Station examines the American citizens who were rounded up and imprisoned in the internment camps following Franklin Roosevelt’s Executive Order 9066. The exhibition examines the everyday lives and struggles of the people imprisoned there via photographs, artifacts and documentary footage.

“We felt the nature of forced displacement and confinement and the subsequent separation impact on these American individuals and/or families warranted a dedicated lens to reflect and continue to remind us of what we are capable of,” says NAM Executive Director Linda Caballero Sotelo. “What we’re capable of as a nation, under the justification of war and of ‘national security,’ and how we and our government can come to define what constitutes being American.”

The opening of the exhibition on Friday, Feb. 16 from 6 to 9 p.m. will include refreshments and a performance from Japanese koto player Reiko Obata. There will also be a screening of the Jeff MacIntyre documentary, The Legacy of Heart Mountain, which recounts the story of a particularly large prison camp in Wyoming. The exhibition itself will be on display through April 15 and most of the photos and objects are on loan from the Japanese American Historical Society of San Diego. Caballero Sotelo says she just hopes that viewers will come away with one lesson in particular.

“That our democracy is fragile and that we are prone to repeat such offenses if we forget or refuse to acknowledge and learn from our past actions.”

× Expand Photo by Esther Lin Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

STORY TO TELL

Twenty-three years ago, the annual Writer’s Symposium by the Sea at Point Loma Nazarene University (3900 Lomaland Drive) began as a quaint showcase for writers and authors. Now the four-day event is set to be the biggest yet, opening with mind/body expert Deepak Chopra, and followed by Pulitzer winner Jane Smiley, Peabody winner Krista Tippett, activist/NBA champ Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and filmmakers/authors Justin Skeesuck and Patrick Gray. NPR’s Kelly McEvers will host a workshop titled, Conflicted: Telling the Stories of Conflicts at Home, Abroad, and in the Heart. In addition, speakers will share insight into their craft during Q&A sessions. The series runs from Monday, Feb. 19 through Friday, Feb. 23. Tickets range from $5 to $40, and times and locations can be found at pointloma.edu/events.

CROSSING THE LINE

In a time of familiar revivals and safe adaptations, The Finish Line Playwright Commission strives to break the cycle of theatrical banality by spotlighting new voices. The commission has selected three unproduced plays for live readings at the Cygnet Theatre (4040 Twiggs St.) from Friday, Feb. 16 through Sunday, Feb. 18. Dust by Danielle Mohlman will kickoff the weekend followed by Mike Sears’ When It Comes, a collaborative production that includes appearances from locals such as Animal Cracker Conspiracy and musician Clinton Davis. There’s also Alone Above a Raging Sea by Christopher Oscar Peña, who is a writer for hit shows such as Jane the Virgin and Insecure. Each reading begins at 8 p.m. and concludes with a post-show forum. Admission is free but a $5 donation is encouraged. Visit cygnettheatre.com for more information.