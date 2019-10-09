OktoBeerFest, Bach and more events fill this week

ART

Art San Diego 2019 at San Diego Convention Center, 111 W. Harbor Drive, Downtown. The largest local contemporary art show features a curated display of artwork from local, national, and international galleries alongside live entertainment. Times vary. Thursday, October 10 through Sunday, October 13. Free-$20. 619-546-7488, art-sandiego.com

Betty Woodaman Memorial Exhibition at Escondido Arts Partnership Municipal Gallery, 262 E. Grand Avenue, Escondido. Showcase of creative works combining elements of art and science in which artists catalog and research technology and nature in new ways. Opening from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, October 12. Free. 760-480-4101, escondidoarts.org

Latin American Art Fair at Bread & Salt, 1955 Logan Avenue, Barrio Logan. The multi-cultural juried showcase will feature Latin art pieces alongside authentic cuisine, craft Mexican beer, wines from Valle de Guadalupe and live performances. From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, October 12, and Sunday, October 11. Free. latinamericanartfairsd.com

Second Saturday Market at San Diego Made Factory, 2031 Commercial Street, Downtown. Pop-up show with over 15 local makers including a gallery art show by Art in Texture, pumpkin succulent workshop and more. From 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, October 12. Free. sandiegomade.org

(S)LIGHT OF HAND at The Photographer’s Eye Gallery, 326 E. Grand Ave., Escondido. Showcase of alternative photographic processes that includes a variety of photographic art styles such as Cyanotype, Tintype, Photogravure, Platinum and 3-D works. Opening rom 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, October 12. Free. 760-484-3951, thephotographerseyecollective.com

The Starting Line at Distinction Gallery and Artist Studios, 317 E. Grand Avenue, Escondido, Meet artist Gabe Leonard, watch as he demonstrates his painting technique live in the gallery and browse through his works. From 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, October 12. Free. 760-781-5779, distinctionart.com

BOOKS

Samin Nosrat at Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Avenue, Downtown. The award-winning cookbook author will be in conversation with James Beard award-winning chef, radio host and restaurant owner Evan Kleiman as part of UCSD’s ArtPower series. From 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, October 11. $25-$45. 858-534-8497, artpower.ucsd.edu

COMEDY

Sugar Brown: Burlesque Bad & Bougie Comedy at Diversionary Theatre, 4545 Park Blvd., University Heights. The alter ego of diva Lanita Shera will perform her steamy stand-up comedy by diving into her diaries and exploring her past on-stage. From 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, October 13. $40. diversionary.org

FILM

The Hola Mexico Film Festival Tour at Digital Gym Cinema, 2921 El Cajon Boulevard, North Park. The celebrated Mexican film festival will feature nine of Mexico’s recent hits and soon to-be art-house classics. Times vary. Friday, October 11, through Thursday, October 17. $7.50-$70. 619-200-0206, digitalgym.org

Sudden Change Documentary at The Lot, 7611 Fay Avenue, La Jolla. Film screening of a 65-minute documentary pilot focusing the diversity and resilience of New Mexico and its people. From 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, October 12. $100. 619-869-0220, suddenchangedocumentary.com

San Diego International Film Festival at various locations. Over 200 filmmakers with gather to showcase fresh voices from around the world through film screenings, Q&As, parties and more. Times vary. Tuesday, October 15, through Sunday, October 20. $16-$599. 619-818-2221, sdfilmfest.com

FOOD & DRINK

Ocean Beach Oktoberfest at Newport Avenue and Bacon Street, Ocean Beach. Beachside festival featuring live music performances, a beer garden, a brew fest featuring local breweries, contests, vendor booths, food and more. From 4 p.m. to midnight Friday, October 10 and 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday, October 11. Free. oceanbeachsandiego.com/ob-oktoberfest

Taste of North Park at 3939 Iowa Street, North Park. Self-guided food and drink tour through breweries, boutiques, cafes, gastropubs and everything in-between alongside live music performances. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, October 13. $20-$50. explorenorthpark.com

OktoBeerFest Street Fair at Broadway Pier, 1000 N. Harbor Drive, Downtown. Festival of German culture and goodies including beer, sausages with kraut, fresh pretzels, schnitzel sandwiches as well as games, music and more. From 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday, October 12. $20-$30. oktobeerfestsd.com

MUSIC

Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos at Samuel M. Ciccati Theatre, 9000 Rancho San Diego Parkway, Rancho San Diego. Performance of four of Bach’s celebrated works, as well as his wedding cantata sung by soprano Clara Rottsolk. From 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, October 11. $15-$50. 619-341-1726, bachcollegiumsd.org

PERFORMANCE

A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Copley Symphony Hall, 750 B Street, Downtown. Rafael Payare will conduct a symphony performance of Felix Mendelssohn’s music while a cast of actors present an abridged version of William Shakespeare play. From 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, October 11 and Saturday, October 12. $23-$85. sandiegosymphony.org

Aliens, Immigrants, & Other Evildoers at San Diego Repertory Theatre, 79 Horton Plaza, Downtown. José Torress-Tama will perform in his own sci-fi Latino noir solo show in which he tackles the issue of immigration with a multimedia performance. From 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, October 15. Free. 619-544-1000, sdrep.org

POETRY & SPOKEN WORD

The Poets Vote at Queen Bee’s, 3925 Ohio Street., North Park. An evening of spoken word, education and voter registration featuring a handful of poets, a talk from a Kumeyaay elder, films of immigrant hip-hop poets and more. From 7 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, October 10. Free. 619-255-5147, jimpoet.com

Poe Fest at Adobe Chapel, 3950 Conde Street, Old Town. Staged performances of works by Edgar Allan Poe and other authors of the phantasmic will be featured in a six-night celebration of the spooky author. Times vary. Friday, October 11 through Saturday, October 26. $20-$80. 619-297-8953, writeoutloudsd.com

Second Saturday Poetry Cafe at Meraki Cafe, 1735 Adams Ave., University Heights. Enjoy snacks and beverages before hearing a debut of Jeff Walt’s first collection with opening remarks by Judy Reeves, followed by open mic. From 5:30 to 7:45 p.m. Saturday, October 12. Free. meetup.com/brokenanchorpoetry

Evening of Spoken Word at Frontwave Credit Union, 1278 Rocky Point Drive, Oceanside. Raise money in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month with spoken word poetry, Toastmaster speakers, auctions and more. From 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, October 12. $20-$50. leap-to-success.ticketleap.com

SPECIAL EVENT

Massing of the Colors and Service of Remembrance at Spreckels Organ Pavilion, 2125 Pan American Road E., Balboa Park. Patriots, community members and more gather to honor the American flag, current service people and veterans with color guard performances and more. From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, October 12. Free. 760-579-8720, sandiego-moww.org

Serbian Festival at St. George’s Serbian Orthodox Church, 3025 Denver Street, Bay Park. The 47th annual celebration will center on Serbian Orthodox Christian faith, food, and music with authentic dishes, folklore dance performances and more. From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, October 12. Free-$3. 619-276-5827, sdserbianfestival.com

TALKS & DISCUSSIONS

Medical Insights: HIV/AIDS at Serra Mesa/Kearny Mesa Branch Library, 9005 Aero Drive, Serra Mesa. Dr. Raymond Chinn will speak about his experiences working with HIV/AIDS patients in the 1980’s, as well as some of the science behind the disease. From 6 to 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, October 9. Free. 800-827-4277, sharp.com

San Diego History Center at Seaport Village, 849 W. Harbor Drive, Downtown. Elsa Sevilla, Director of External Affairs at the San Diego History Center, talk about “behind the scenes” elements of her filmmaking career. From 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 10. Free. 858-866-6889, seaportvillage.com

Engineering the Ripple Effect at Klienfleder, 550 W. C Street, Downtown. A panel of speakers from Engineers Without Borders will discuss how their work creates a lasting and ever-spreading effect on the communities they serve. From 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, October 10. $30-$40. support.ewb-usa.org

Life Outside the Studio at The Studio Door, 3867 Fourth Ave., Hillcrest. Patric Stillman will lead a discussion about the necessary skills that an artist needs to succeed in today’s creative marketplace as part of the Artist Almanac series. From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, October 12. $5. 619-255-2867, thestudiodoor.com

Studio Art Card Swap at The Studio Door, 3867 Fourth Avenue, Hillcrest. Fred Marinello will lead a presentation on the history of the international movement followed by local artists showcasing their ATC portfolios as part of the Artist Almanac Series. From 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, October 16. $5. 619-255-2867, thestudiodoor.com

The Design of Horton Plaza at Gaslamp Museum at the David-Horton House, 410 Island Ave., Downtown. Lecture on the history of Horton Plaza and an inside look on how the distinctive design ideas helped make Horton Plaza a celebrated destination. From 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 16. Free-$5. 619-233-4692, gaslampfoundation.org

WORKSHOPS

The Piñata as a Narrative at Shop Mingei, 2640 Historic Decatur Road, Liberty Station. Artist Diana Benavides will teach how to use the piñata to convey a personal narrative or message and share some history and folklore surrounding the piñata. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, October 12. $30-$45. 619-704-7495, mingei.org