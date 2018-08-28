Labor Day festivities, The Toy Piano Festival and Seth Hettena

× Expand Photo courtesy of the San Diego Symphony 1812 Tchaikovsky Spectacular

FRUITS OF THE LABOR

San Diego over Labor Day weekend is often an exercise in masochism. Ever try to find a parking spot at the beach on a holiday weekend? We’d have a better chance winning the lottery.

Still, there are events that happen over the Labor Day weekend that we look forward to every year. First, there’s the annual U.S. Sand Sculpting Challenge and Dimensional Art Exposition, where 300 tons of sand is poured out onto the Broadway Pier and Landing (1000 N Harbor Drive, Downtown) where master sand sculptors will then craft larger-than-life art pieces. The public can view the results on Friday, Aug. 31 and every day through Monday, Sept. 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $10-$15 at ussandsculpting.com.

Also on Friday, the San Diego Symphony will wrap up its Bayside Summer Nights season of concerts with the annual 1812 Tchaikovsky Spectacular. Even for classical music novices, this is a pretty epic show, with music from Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninoff and Borodin, as well as a fireworks show and accompaniment from the San Diego Master Chorale and Voices of Our City Choir. There’s another performance on Saturday, Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the Embarcadero Marina Park South (200 Marina Park Way) and tickets are $27-$95 at sandiegosymphony.org.

The Del Mar Racetrack (2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd.) is also wrapping up its summer concert series with an entire weekend of free shows (with regular track admission of $6-$10). Our pick is on Friday with a post-race performance from Café Tacvba at 7 p.m. Even for those unfamiliar with the Mexico City band, these guys are rock en español pioneers and are known for their spirited live show.

Finally for those itching to get out of town, there’s the 22nd annual Julian Grape Stomp Festa on Saturday, where readers can squish some wine grapes with their feet. There will also be 10 local wineries offering samples, as well as food, Italian music and a bocce ball court. It happens from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Menghini Winery (1150 Julian Orchards Drive) and tickets are $5-$15 at juliangrapestomp.com.

× Expand Toy Piano Festival

KEYS DAYS

San Diego has a variety of unique festivals that, on the surface, might seem like they could only appeal to a certain fringe community. The Toy Piano Festival is one such event. What started as a tribute to composer John Cage has become an annual showcase of not only the instruments themselves, but includes concerts that showcase the versatility of the tiny music makers. The 17th annual fest kicks off at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 5 with a concert at the UC San Diego Geisel Library (9500 Gilman Drive) in the Seuss Room. The free fest will then move to the San Diego Central Library (330 Park Blvd.) for another performance at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, as well as a curated display of the pianos. More info at libraries.ucsd.edu.

TO RUSSIA WITH LOVE

Eagerly awaiting Robert Mueller’s final report has been fun and all, but we might as well use this time productively, right? After all, how much do we really know about our twit-in-chief’s decades of dealings in Russia? If you’re local investigative reporter Seth Hettena, then the answer is, well, a lot. Hettena’s latest book, Trump/Russia: A Definitive History, draws upon a wealth of thorough research to reveal the “shady people, convoluted dealings and strange events that suggest how indebted to Russia our 45th president might be.” On Thursday, Aug. 30, Hettena will enlighten the rest of us by discussing his book with Pulitzer-nominated journalist Richard Marosi at The Book Catapult (3010-B Juniper St.). The event is free, and goes from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. thebookcatapult.com