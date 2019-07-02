Lady Brain Fest, She Fest and Miss Saigon

× Expand Photo by Cathryn Beeks Astra Kelly

BEAUTIFUL MINDS

It’s summer and already it seems like we’re oversaturated with live music events and festivals. And it’s no secret that a lot of these festivals have issues when it comes to representation and creating safe spaces for attendees.

That’s what makes the inaugural Lady Brain Fest such a nice alternative to the regular options. Sure, we like a good beer-drenched bro-down every now and again, but Lady Brain Fest (LBF) is all about celebrating sisterhood in a tranquil environment where everyone is welcome. To hear co-organizer and local musician Cathryn Beeks tell it, the festival is an extension of the Lady Brain Collective, a “local collaborative whose vision is to reject the notion that womxn-identifying artists must compete or hoard information in order to succeed in their respective fields.”

“Lady Brain itself was Lindsay’s brainchild,” says Beeks, referring to fellow co-organizer and Lady Brain Presents founder Lindsay White. “She basically thought we needed a collective for women and women-identifying creative people to support each other off of Facebook and social media. Everyone is always hitting the like button and what not, but some of us don’t really know each other. So she just started having a brunch at her house.”

Those brunches soon grew to impromptu musical sessions monthly showcases, which soon led to the idea of an actual festival. Held at the gorgeous Heritage Ranch (450 Quail Gardens Drive), the setting is ideal for the 20 womxn-fronted musical acts performing throughout the day.

“Since male-fronted acts routinely get the lion’s share of festival bookings, we brought forth a festival that challenges those norms while celebrating intersectional Lady Brain talent that is inclusive of a range of ages, cultures, sexualities and music genres,” says White.

Performers include White and Beeks, as well as CityBeat faves Marie Haddad, Jessica Lerner, Tori Roze & the Hot Mess and Astra Kelly. There will also be poetry readings from Lizzie Wann, interactive art stations, local vendors and a kids zone. It happens Sunday, July 7 from noon to 7 p.m. and admission is $12 online and $15 at the door.

× Expand Photo courtesy of San Diego Pride She Fest

SHE IT UP

“The personal is political.” It’s a slogan historically associated with second-wave feminism, but it’s also the guiding principle behind She Fest. Presented by San Diego Pride, the inclusive annual festival embraces intersectional feminism and celebrates the LGBTQ womxn community. The music lineup for the free fest is one of the main draws and includes performances by electro-pop artist Car Astor, singer-songwriter Giuliana and local artist Lindsay White. There’s also a dog fashion show and various workshops with topics ranging from bicycle repair to queer polyamory. There’s also an official afterparty at Gossip Grill from 6 to 10 p.m. She Fest happens Saturday, July 6 from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at North Park Community Park (on Idaho Street, between Lincoln and Polk Avenues). More info at sdpride.org/shefest.

× Expand Photo by Matthew Murphy Miss Saigon

MISS FIRE

Theatre lovers are often surprised to learn that many of their favorite musicals are based on classic operas. Rent is based on Puccini’s La Bohème, while Aida is based on Verdi’s opera of the same name. Perhaps the best of these, in our humble opinion, is Miss Saigon, which is based on Madama Butterfly. But whereas Madama Butterfly takes place in Japan, Claude-Michel Schönberg and Alain Boublil (the duo behind Les Misérables) reimagine Miss Saigon as a tragic love story between an American GI and a South Vietnamese woman in the midst of the Vietnam War. The newly updated Broadway revival of Miss Saigon will make its local debut Tuesday, July 9 at 7 p.m. at the San Diego Civic Theatre (1100 Third Ave.) and run through Sunday, July 14. Tickets range from $27.50 to $260 at broadwaysd.com.