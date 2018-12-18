Last-minute holiday events, Posada! Community Festival and Melissa Walter

× Expand Photo courtesy of San Diego Civic Youth Ballet The Nutcracker

LAST MINUTE HOLIDAYS

Sure, a lot of San Diegans originally hail from colder, less weather-friendly environs, and are reluctantly headed home for the holidays. For those who stay, the sun, blue sky and lack of cold can certainly give the impression that it’s just another day in paradise.

Luckily, there’s a few more events left that are in the spirit of the season, whether readers are looking for a festively themed performance or a place to purchase last-minute gifts.

First, for those who didn’t snag tickets to one of the many performances of The Nutcracker, the San Diego Civic Youth Ballet will be in Balboa Park (the Casa del Prado Theatre, to be exact) for four more performances. Starting Friday, Dec. 21 and showing through Sunday, Dec. 23, the ballet features some lovely performances from up-and-coming dancers, plus it’s decidedly more affordable than the average Nutcracker (tickets start at $12). Times vary and more info at sdcyb.org.

For those looking for something a little less, well... Christmasy, there’s Winter Schminter: A Hanukkah & Winter Solstice Celebration, a night of fun and festive folk music from local Klezmer band Yale Strom & Hot Pstromi. These guys always put on a spirited and funny performance so even goys will have a good time. It happens on Friday at 8 p.m. at the Lyceum Theatre (79 Horton Plaza) in the Gaslamp. Tickets are $18 at sdrep.org.

Finally, for those looking for last minute gift ideas, skip the mall (and the masochistic parking situation) and try one of these Saturday events instead. First, there’s the Del Barrio Market: Noche Buena at the Barrio Logan Flea Market (2146 Logan Ave.) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., which will feature a ton of vendors specializing in vintage clothes, jewelry and handmade goods. There’s also the Mingle Jingle at Bluefoot Bar & Lounge (3404 30th St.) from 2 to 8 p.m. In addition to drink specials, vintage wares and tons of other items, there will also be tastings from Plated with Purpose, the weekly meal service.

× Expand Posada! Community Festival

SWEET DREAMS

This time of year, we’re all looking for a way to make a difference, but often aren’t sure where to look. And, well, if we can have a good time while also doing good, that’s even better. The Posada! Community Festival is one such opportunity. Hosted by the San Diego Border Dreamers, a local nonprofit dedicated to advocacy for all immigrants, the inaugural event will have ballet folclórico and Aztec dancing performances, as well as food (tamales and pozole, to be more specific), drinks, music, raffles, an art auction and a holiday market. For the kids, the first 40 through the door will also get a free bag of candy. The event happens on Friday, Dec. 21 at Bread & Salt (1955 Julian Ave.) from 6 to 11 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are welcome. sandiegoborderdreamers.com

GOOD ON PAPER

The latter part of December can often be pretty barren when it comes to good art shows, but there’s one more we’re looking forward to before 2019 arrives. Regular readers know we’re pretty crazy about the work of Melissa Walter. The multi-media artist is probably best known for her otherworldly paper and installation pieces, which have been displayed at Bread & Salt and 1805 Gallery. Inspired by astronomy and her work with NASA, a collection of her stippled, hand-embossed and cut paper works will be on display at the intimate Sepehri Gallery space (4410 Park Blvd.) beginning with an opening reception on Thursday, Dec. 20 from 6 to 9 p.m. There will also be beer tastings from Wavelength Brewing Company. Admission if free, but RSVP is recommended at facebook.com/sepehrigallery.