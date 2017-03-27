Latin American Art Festival, Vice Ganda and la/el/ellas/ellos/usted quinceañera/o

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Latin American Art Festival Latin American Art Festival

BORDER BLISS

While some San Diegans may not think to extend their appreciation for Latin culture further than half-priced margaritas, there’s an abundance of art, music and culture that awaits us south of the border.

Still, traveling the world to see all this culture could get pricey and that’s where the the Latin American Art Festival comes in. The annual fest—held at the Liberty Station Arts District (2825 Dewey Road)—started three years ago with a simple mission: to bring the best of Baja arts to San Diego. However, Casa Valencia Galería assistant Danya Ramos says the festival has expanded its mission to include all of Latin America.

“We wanted to give a base to all of Latin America,” Ramos says. “Last year, we had 60 exhibitors and this year we have 82 so it gets bigger every year.”

“This is the only Festival of its kind in Southern California,” adds festival co-founder Alejandra Enciso. “Our goal is to showcase the artistic expression of the Latin American community. Art enthusiasts, collectors and gallery owners can enjoy a number of diverse works that aim to strengthen our heritage and sense of belonging in this important and strong border region.”

Patrons will be able to take in all this art from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2. In addition to the rows upon rows of visual art rom hundreds of artists, there will also be plenty of other things to see, do and consume. There will be food at a Chefs of Latin Cuisine showcase, a Mexican beer and wine garden and a variety of live performances including music from violinist Marilú Salinas and dance from Folkloric Peruvian Dance. Finally, there will be a series of talks and conferences beginning Wednesday, March 29 and happening throughout the weekend on topics such as “Marketing for Artists” and “What do Museums Expect from Latin Artists.”

While the food, drinks and discussions range in price, the fest and performances are free. See the full lineup at latinamericanartfestival.com.

× Expand Vice Ganda

VIVA VICE!

Love and comedy are brought together in Filipino comedian Vice Ganda’s comedy concert “Pusuan Mo si Vice Ganda sa America” (You Have to Heart/Like Vice Ganda in America), but not in the cheesy rom-com way where two people hate each other in the beginning of the movie but end up falling in love by the end. More in a truly funny way where observational comedy, situational irony and sarcasm are used to take jabs at human sexuality. As a comedian, actor and recording artist, Ganda will not only be doing stand-up comedy but is also including a musical number in his show. This concert will be held at the Civic Theater on Friday, March 31 at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $58 to $125 at sandiegotheaters.org.

× Expand Photo courtesy of the artist Noé Olivas

GENDER BENDING

We’ve been huge fans of artist Noé Olivas ever since he was chosen for a Creative Catalyst grant back in 2015. Since then, much of his focus has been on his Untitled Space art truck, but his new solo show at the SDAI Project Space inside Horton Plaza (141 Horton Plaza) is just as compelling. Titled la/el/ellas/ellos/usted quinceañera/o, the exhibition will focus on gender and stereotyping via quinceañera dresses constructed out of atypical materials like burlap and lace. The result is a highly provocative statement on the regression of gender roles and machismo within the Mexican and Latin American community. The exhibition opens Friday, March 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. and will be open Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. through April 30. sandiego-art.org