LGBT Film Festival, Oysterfest and Border Trolley Tours

KEEPING IT REAL

There are acclaimed films that deal in LGBTQ themes that break through to the mainstream, but for every Moonlight, Boys Don’t Cry and Brokeback Mountain, there are dozens, if not hundreds, of fantastic films that never get the attention they deserve.

For nearly 20 years, FilmOut San Diego has been devoted to exposing San Diego audiences to new and vintage films that movie lovers may have otherwise missed. And while they have screenings throughout the year, it’s the annual San Diego LGBT Film Festival that provides cinephiles the best opportunity to see these flicks. To hear FilmOut’s Program Director Michael McQuiggan tell it, our city’s LGBT Film Festival has the distinction of being all killer and no filler.

“We initially were a seven-day, then a five-day and now a three-day festival. Streamlining the festival down to three days makes the festival more accessible for most people to attend over a single weekend,” McQuiggan says. “So you basically get the best of the best at our festival.”

This year’s highlights include six “spotlight films” which includes the opening night movie, A Very Sordid Wedding, which is the sequel to the already beloved cult classic Sordid Loves. What’s better, writer/director Del Shores and the majority of the cast will be attending for a post-screening Q&A. There’s also short film screenings as well as documentaries including The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin, which highlights the career of writer Armistead Maupin and includes interviews with Ian McKellen, Laura Linney and Olympia Dukakis.

“We are usually the first LGBTQ film festival on the West Coast to premiere most of these films,” says McQuiggan, who adds that the fest sometimes even has world and U.S. premieres.

The San Diego LGBT Film Festival starts Friday, June 9 at 7 p.m. at the Observatory North Park (2891 University Ave.) with an opening night screening of A Very Sordid Wedding followed by an afterparty at Sunset Temple (3911 Kansas St.). The fest continues on Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $125 for all-access passes (including parties) and $10 for individual screenings. See filmoutsandiego.com for full lineup and deets.

SHUCK 'EM!

To some readers, the practice of consuming oysters remains an enigma, but for those who love ‘em, we just can’t get enough. In fact, there are entire festivals, like San Diego Oysterfest, devoted to celebrating to the pearl-bearing molluscs. Happening from Friday, June 9 and Saturday June 10 at the Embarcadero Marina Park North (400 Kettner Blvd.), Oysterfest will bring together music, beer and oysters from shores all around the country. The two-day festival features big name musicians as well as local bands, from The Schizophonics and The Verigolds on Friday to Rocket From The Crypt and Magic! on Saturday. There will also be plenty of fun offstage with events such as the “Shuck and Suck Contest” and live art performances. General admission tickets start at $30. For more information visit www.oysterfest.me.

PARK LIFE

The San Diego/Tijuana border is only a 15-minute drive and, yet, only one in four San Diegans have visited Mexico. Some of that might have to do with gas money, lack of directional skills or the border lines moving at snail speed. Luckily, Parkeology has provided a way for San Diegans to travel in style on a public tour learning experience about our friendly neighbor. In case you missed last week’s feature, Border Trolley Tours will take guests from Plaza de Panama (1450 El Prado) to Friendship Park. Along the way, there will be live storytelling and audio recordings what will tell the tales of animals, humans and materials that have migrated through the region. The first tour will leave the station at noon, Saturday June 10 and will return at 8 p.m. It’s free but RSVP at parkeology.org