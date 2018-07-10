LGBT Pride, As Black as Resistance and Dabble Festival

× Expand Photo by Alex Villafuerte / San Diego Pride San Diego Pride

RESIST AND PERSIST

With Trump’s Supreme Court pick looming and a homophobic administration attempting to curtail the rights of LGBTQ citizens, this year’s San Diego LGBT Pride theme of “Persist with Pride” seems particularly measured. The community is understandably worried about what’s happening in Washington, but that doesn’t mean we should let our foot off the gas or become complacent. Pride is about a lot of things, but from its closeted beginnings, one of its main functions has been about solidarity.

The weekend starts with the free Spirit of Stonewall Rally at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 13 at the Hillcrest Pride Flag (1500 University Ave.). The annual Pride weekend kickoff event will feature speakers such as former State Sen. Christine Kehoe, activist Sakeenah Gallardo, Virginia Delegate Danica Roem and many more. Then, stick around for the annual Pride Block Party, a dance-friendly festival in the streets that includes DJs, bars, go-go dancers and performers from RuPaul’s Drag Race. It goes until 11 p.m., and tickets range from free to $55 for VIP tickets.

Next, it’s time to get up bright and early on Saturday, July 14 for the Pride 5K and to snatch a prime viewing spot for the Pride Parade. Happening from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. all along University Avenue, the parade includes dozens of floats, marching bands and community groups. Also on Saturday and into Sunday, July 16, there’s the Pride Festival at Marston Point inside Balboa Park (6th Ave. & Laurel St.). Opening at 11 a.m. every day, the fest includes multiple stages of performances including headliners such as TLC, JoJo, Graciela Beltran and more. There will also be dozens of vendors and food options as well. Tickets are $20 to $200.

And this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Pride activities. See the special events section in this paper for more events, including special concerts (the “Out to End Gun Violence” at Music Box is a particular highlight), drag shows at the Hotel Del Coronado, art shows, religious services and more. Tickets and info for all of the above can be found at sdpride.org.

BEYOND WOKE

With the recent rise in racial tensions and the desperate need for social equality, it’s no secret that today’s political climate has served as a long overdue wakeup call for many Americans. Zoe Samudzi and William C. Anderson’s new book As Black as Resistance: Finding the Conditions for Liberation not only serves as another alarm, but also as a call to action that can’t be ignored. Join Samudzi in a conversation at Verbatim Books (3793 30th St.) where she’ll speak about a new progression toward liberation. One that involves self-defense and transformative politics for Black Americans, as well as one that embraces the anarchy of Blackness and rejects any negotiation with intolerance. The dialogue will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 15. Bring an open mind and a hunger for justice. Free at verbatim-books.com.

Dabble Festival

DABBLE ROUSER

Festivals come and go in San Diego, and some are undoubtedly more worthy of our time than others. So it’s nice to see events that attempt to change up the formula a bit, such as the inaugural Dabble Festival. With events like the weekly Sketch Party and adult coloring books all the rage, a music festival where patrons are also encouraged to dabble in painting, coloring and more seems like a natural progression. As the fest’s website succinctly puts it: “workout your creative mind.” Happening Sunday, July 15 from 2 to 10 p.m. at Ruocco Park (585 Harbor Lane), the fest also features yoga, raffles, food trucks and music all day long from local DJs. Tickets are $25 at dabblefestival.eventbrite.com, which includes a free canvas upon entry.