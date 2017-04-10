Live Arts Fest, Kanban: Traditional Shop Signs of Japan and Meet Your Local Lit Mag

× Expand Photo courtesy of San Diego Dance Theater “Migration” by Betzi Roe

RHYTHM NATIONS

For many of us, dancing is anything but cerebral. It’s something we do to escape. Something we do to avoid having to think. Watching others dance, however, is another story. While most of the time, it is meant to entertain us, it can also be meant to make viewers think.

Such is the case with Live Arts Fest, a multi-faceted dance festival held over 10 evenings from Wednesday, April 12 through Sunday, April 23. The fest features a who’s-who of local and international choreographers and includes performances that touch on everything from immigration to climate change.

“I think people really want and need to talk about what they saw,” says Jean Isaacs, the Artistic Director of San Diego Dance Theatre and the curator of Live Arts Fest. “They don’t just want to go and sit in the dark, watch the show and not talk to anybody after.”

Even if readers missed the opening night performance of “SHE” by Erica Buechner and Lara Segura, there are plenty of other options. On Friday, April 14, Daniel Díaz will premier “Heart-Driven,” a show based on letters and notes Díaz writes to himself when he’s alone. The next evening, installation artist Anna Katharina Scheidegger will showcase “Enthalpy of Fusion,” which combines film, ice sculpture and performance to make profound points about global warming.

Other fest highlights include a dual film screening and dance performance on Thursday, April 20 revolving around Keith Glassman’s feature-length doc Why American Men Dance. Betzi Roe and other local dancers will tackle another kind of human movement in “Migration” on Friday, April 21. The fest concludes on Sunday, April 23 with Isaacs debuting “Requiem for an Ocean,” which focuses on ocean warming and includes an original score by composer Steve Baker.

All of the Live Arts Fest performances happen at 7:30 p.m. at the White Box Live Arts space inside Liberty Station (2590 Truxtun Road, Building 176). Tickets range from $20 for single performances or $120 to see all 10 shows. See sandiegodancetheater.org for full lineup and details.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mingei International/ Steve Oliver Kanban: Traditional Shop Signs of Japan

FOLLOW THE SIGNS

With over 5,000 miles between here and there, chopsticks may be the closest things readers get to an actual trip to Japan. However, a new exhibition at the Mingei International Museum (1439 El Prado) aims to recreate this experience and may provide some insight into the culture. Kanban: Traditional Shop Signs of Japan, which opens Saturday, April 15, focuses on the unique commerce traditions of old Japan and the roots of cultural development in the region. The term kanban refers to signs traditionally used by Japanese merchants to create an identity for their business, and which are often made from a variety of materials such as bamboo and iron. These signs will be installed throughout the exhibit, as well as actual products of some of the vendors and archival photographs. Admission prices vary from free to $10. mingei.org

× Expand Image courtesy of Matt Lewis The Radvocate #14

ADVOCATE AND RADVOCATE

For every literary nerd who writes poems and short stories, the opportunity to have their work published instead of keeping it hoarded on a laptop is a dream come true. So to introduce people to the local literary magazine The Radvocate, which is currently taking submissions, the nonprofit So Say We All is partnering with Tiger!Tiger! and Agents of Change for a benefit event. The Meet Your Local Lit Mag event features readings by authors such as Anthony Martin, Portia Seautelle and more. Plus, books will be sold at low prices and 10 percent of food sales will be donated to The San Diego LGBT Community Center. Attendees can also learn more about So Say We All’s first annual literary prize. This all-ages event will be held at Tiger!Tiger! on Thursday, April 13 at 7 p.m. for a $5 suggested donation. theradvocateisamagazine.com