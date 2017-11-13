Local shopping events, Once Upon a Body and The Sender: Love Letters from Vietnam

× Expand Photo courtesy of San Diego Made Holiday Market San Diego Made Holiday Market

SHOP RIGHT

With online shopping increasingly becoming the norm, finding Black Friday deals is certainly not as treacherous as it once was. Still, holiday shopping remains a masochistic chore and as much as we love the idea behind events like Small Business Saturday, it still seems disingenuous considering it’s an event that was made up by a credit card company.

Our suggestion? Get the holiday shopping done early while still supporting brick- and-mortar businesses and local artisans. This week is jammed with cool shopping events.

First up is Dame Fest on Thursday, Nov. 16 at Sunset Temple (3911 Kansas St., North Park). The second annual music and shopping event put on by Little Dame Shop features local arts and crafts vendors, as well as art installations and music from bands such as The Bad Vibes and Sahara Grim. It happens from 5 to 11 p.m. and admission is $10 at littledameshop.com.

While we’d never usually recommend going anywhere near the mall on a Saturday, the SoCal Etsy Guild Market is mall adjacent and will be filled with over a dozen local artisans. It happens from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Horton Plaza Park (900 Fourth Ave.) in the Gaslamp. More info can be found at socaletsyguild.com. The San Diego Made Holiday Market will also be happening on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the McMillin Event Center inside Liberty Station (2875 Dewey Road). This one has both quality and quantity, with over 70 vendors selling their wares including CityBeat faves Grammatique and Kassi Grunder Jewelry. Admission is $5 and full list of vendors is at sandiegomade.org.

Finally on Sunday, Nov. 19, there’s the Encinitas Holiday Fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. all along Highway 101 (between D and J streets, to be exact). Formerly known as the Fall Festival, this annual event includes live music, food and drink samples, and, of course, dozens of craft, art and antique booths to shop. More info at encinitas101.com.

× Expand Photo by Alanna Airitam

BODY OF WORK

Bhavna Mehta is leaving a paper trail for North Park residents. Recently, the Art Produce (3139 University Ave.) artist-in-residence held workshops where she encouraged community members to share their stories and to bring personal belongings with sentimental value. She’s since taken the inspiration from those community workshops to fashion ornate and intricate hats, scarves and other fashionable pieces from paper. They will be on display in her exhibit Once Upon a Body at Art Produce (3139 University Ave.). On Saturday, Nov. 18, there will be a live performance of the works at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to swap their own stories, try on one of the pieces and more. Admission is free. artproduce.org

× Expand Molly Jenson and Alex Woodard

PLEASE MR. POSTMAN

Roughly two years after singer-songwriter Alex Woodard first released For The Sender: Love Letters from Vietnam as an album and book, the show is getting a one-night-only stage adaptation in Poway. For The Sender… is based on a true story about Vietnam veteran Sgt. John K. Fuller and the letters he wrote home from the war. Decades later, his daughter Jennifer discovers and answers the letters. Singer-songwriter Molly Jenson and Broadway performer Harley Jay, along with Woodard, will lead the show. The performance takes place at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Poway Center for the Performing Arts (15498 Espola Road). Tickets are $15-$50 and proceeds benefit Team Red, White and Blue, a surf camp for veterans. More information available at powayonstage.org.