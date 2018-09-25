Lots of spooky events, Zine Fest and Beyond Babel

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Haunted Hotel The Haunted Hotel

'TIS THE SCARY SEASON

Whether it’s a result of our puritanical history or just a general attraction to the occult, there’s no doubting that Americans love them some Halloween. The holiday itself is a billion-dollar industry and the U.S. unsurprisingly has more haunted house-type attractions than any other country. San Diego is no exception. There are plenty of options when it comes to getting scared on purpose, most of which begin this week.

First, there’s The Scream Zone at the Del Mar Fair-, eh, Scaregrounds (2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd.), which seems to expand in scope every year. The Haunted Hayride is a wagon-led ride through the fairgrounds while the House of Horror is a walk-through experience that features medieval butchers and killer clowns. There’s also a Karnevil area, as well as a Spirit Lounge area and food vendors for those who can keep their food down. It all starts Friday, Sept. 28 from 7 p.m. to midnight and runs through Halloween. Tickets range from $21 to $34 at thescreamzone.com.

Longtime locals should be well familiar with The Haunted Trail in Balboa Park (corner of Balboa Drive and Juniper St.) and The Haunted Hotel in the Gaslamp (424 Market St.). The former is a mile-long trek through the park where patrons will be scared and often chased by scary icons such as Freddy, Jason and Pennywise. The Hotel is pretty iconic at this point and includes scares such as the “Hellevator” and the “Mutant Mine Shaft.” Both begin on Friday, Sept. 28 and tickets for either range from $20 to $37 at hauntedhotel.com. Times vary.

Finally, while those haunted activities are fairly well known, we’d be remiss to not recommend one that’s a bit more indie and under the radar. Such is the case with Savage Productions’ Backwoods, which begins Thursday, Oct. 4 at Westfield Mission Valley (1640 Camino Del Rio North). Rather than pull from established horror movies, Savage creates its own original story, with this year’s theme revolving around a cannibalistic family living in the remote country. This is for a slightly older crowd. It runs from 7 p.m. to midnight every night but Thursdays and prices start at $18 at savageproductions.org.

× Expand Photo by lawrencescottdesign San Diego Zine Fest

ZINE SCENE

Ever since the invention of the printing press in the 15th century, humans have not grown tired of designing and distributing their own literature. And while the technology has certainly evolved over the years, the DIY ethos of tangible reading material remains alive and well at events like the sixth annual San Diego Zine Fest, which brings together hundreds of regional and international independent publishers. We’d look out for the work of Laurie Piña and Nicholas Danger, as well as the closing night performance from Adam Gnade and Demetrius Antuña. The free event includes zine-related panel discussions, workshops and a scrap lounge for making on-site zines. There will also be DJs, food and drinks from Guayakí Yerba Mate. It all happens at Bread & Salt (1955 Julian Ave.) from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29 and Sunday, Sept. 30. See sandiegozinefest.com for full details.

× Expand Photo by Carlo Arana Beyond Babel

BABEL ON

Readers who picked up our Fall Arts issue hopefully caught the mention of Beyond Babel. And for those that did, there shouldn’t be any questions as to why we’re excited about the new urban dance take on the classic story of Romeo & Juliet. The immersive performance was created by local dancers Keone and Mari Madrid with help from Hideaway Circus, and deals in real-life contemporary issues (borders, division, and government-mandated walls). Most interesting, however, is how the company set up its own theatre space (2625 Imperial Ave.) so that the orchestra sections move throughout the performance, offering multiple views of the show, art and sets. Performances start Thursday, Sept. 27 and run through Sunday, Nov. 18. Times vary and tickets start at $35 at beyondbabelshow.com.