Celebrating women, Mercado del Sol and Bobby Flores Memorial Tattoo Fundraiser

× Expand Courtesy of the artist Goddess on a Good Day by Sarah Stieber

Making HERstory

As we celebrate America and also gear up for Pride, it’s so very important to remember the role women have played in both the formation of the country, as well as their continuing struggle for full equality. This week has several events that we’d encourage all readers to attend and celebrate with like-minded feminists.

Start things off at the pre-Pride She Fest, an annual fest dedicated to fostering connections between women no matter their sexual orientation. In addition to music and spoken-word performances, there will be health workshops and activism seminars. It happens Saturday, July 7 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at North Park Community Park (4044 Idaho St.). sdpride.org

Women are also at the forefront of two art events this weekend. There’s the opening of the Women of Pride exhibition at the Women’s Museum of California (2730 Historic Decatur Road, Suite 103) inside Liberty Station. The exhibition includes historic memorabilia and artifacts from local organizations that were at the forefront of the early days of Pride. The exhibition opens Friday, July 6 during Liberty Station’s Friday Night Liberty event (5 to 9 p.m.). womensmuseumca.org

We have long admired local artist Sarah Stieber for her evocative, hyper-colored paintings, many of which include women in powerful and empowered poses. The fact that Steiber is now opening her own Little Italy gallery (1943 India St.) is just as inspiring, and the opening bash of Sarah Steiber Contemporary Art on Saturday, July 7 from 7 to 10 p.m. will include complimentary cocktails, beer, food, photo booths and a glitter artist available to bejewel patrons. sarahstieber.com

Finally, avid readers will want to head to South Park at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 11 for The Book Catapult’s She Writes Press Author Panel. She Writes Press is an award-winning indie publisher for women authors specializing in a variety of genres. Speaking and signing at the event will be local poet/novelist Jill G. Hall (The Silver Shoes), health and diet writer Bella Mahaya Carter (Raw) and life/health coach Laurie Buchanan (The Business of Being). thebookcatapult.com

× Expand Courtesy of the artist Bags from Leaders in Leather

Get in, we’re going shopping

Shopping at malls is so passé and not just because of the convenience of Amazon. Still, there’s something to be said for getting out and supporting local artisans, which is why we always look forward to the annual Mercado del Sol. Dozens of artists and vendors will gather at Old Town’s beloved Bazaar del Mundo (4133 Taylor St.) for the two-day shopping event, and the lineup includes summer-inspired collections of handcrafted jewelry, clothing, fashion accessories, gifts and more. This year’s festivities will also have representatives from Johnny Was, a bohemian-style clothing and accessories brand, and the chance to win a limited edition Johnny Was item. Other artists and vendors include Kim Yubeta, Dan Dee Silk, Duet, Joey Miller, Leaders in Leather and more. It happens from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 6 and Saturday, July 7. bazaardelmundo.com

× Expand Courtesy of Remington Tattoo Bobby Flores tattoo designs

Ink Piece

We’re all about our neighbors in North Park, so our hearts sank when we heard our neighbors at Remington Tattoo had lost one of their own. Artist Bobby Flores recently passed away from ventricular tachycardia while waiting for a heart transplant, leaving behind a wife and two children. To help support them, Remington organized the Bobby Flores Memorial Tattoo Fundraiser. From noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 8, over a dozen local tattoo shops, including Remington (3009 Myrtle Ave.), will offer customers a tattoo of a number of Flores’ original designs and donate proceeds to his family. Locations include Bearcat Tattoo Gallery, True Fit Tattoo, Propaganda Tattoo and more. A full list of participants can be found at remingtontattoo.com.