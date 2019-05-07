Mother's Day—nay, weekend!—activities, TikiBeat and SDCCU North Park Festival of Arts

× Expand Photo by Nick Abadilla Gator by the Bay

FOUR DAYS FOR MAMA

Our mothers are special and deserve much more than a card and a hug. As we were perusing through the week’s events, we found that there were simply too many great events to narrow it down to one, but we did get it down to one per day (Thursday through Sunday).

First, on Thursday, May 9, there’s the Women’s Arm-Wrestling Tournament at the space next to The Rose Wine Bar (2215 30th St.) in South Park. The annual event, which benefits the domestic violence programs at the local nonprofit Becky’s House, features women from 16 female-owned businesses locking hands and trying to take each other down. Of course, there will be wine to appease those who lose any matches. It happens from 6 to 9 p.m. and RSVP and a $5 donation is encouraged on eventbrite.com.

It’s Mama’s Day on Friday, May 10! Rather, it’s the annual premiere tasting that has executive chefs from more than 50 restaurants offering up signature dishes to raise money for Mama’s Kitchen and its nutrition and meals programs for those affected by AIDS or cancer. It happens from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at The Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine (3777 La Jolla Village Drive). Tickets range from $150 to $250 for VIP tickets at mamaskitchen.org.

Another great tasting event is the Junior League of San Diego’s Food & Wine Festival, which features unlimited samples of some of San Diego’s best restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries. Proceeds benefit the JLSD’s mission-based community projects that help train women to be leaders in the community. It happens from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 11 at the La Jolla Cove (1100 Coast Blvd.). Tickets are $85 at jlsd.org.

Finally, on Sunday, May 12, head to Spanish Landing Park (3900 N. Harbor Drive) for the grand finale of the annual Gator By the Bay festival. The four-day celebration of Louisiana culture includes tons of bands, cooking demos and a food court serving up Po’Boys, jambalaya, gumbo and, of course, crawfish. It happens from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday and costs $40, but full details, times and tickets for all four days are available at gatorbythebay.com.

× Expand Photo by Cory Hart TikiBeat

TIKI FEVER

Of all the parties we throw over a year, we’re not sure why TikiBeat is so popular. Wait, yeah we do! Because our annual kickoff to the summer is a blast, filled with wild performances, kitschy clothing and plenty of cocktails. Now in its 10th year, this party at the Bali Hai Restaurant (2230 Shelter Island Drive) will include live music from Jason Lee & the Riptides, The Upshots and Alvino & The Dwells, as well as a Drop Dead Dames Burlesque show, Polynesian performances, a fashion show, live chainsaw tiki art and so much more. And of course, that’s in addition to the food and Bali Hai’s infamously strong Mai Tais being served up. It happens Friday, May 10 from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. and tickets are $25 (plus service charges) here.

× Expand Photo courtesy North Park Festival of Arts SDCCU North Park Festival of Arts

TRIED AND FESTED

From indie boutiques to cool art spaces, North Park has somehow maintained its artist spirit despite all the changes within the neighborhood over the past two decades. And for over those two decades, the SDCCU North Park Festival of Arts has been there to showcase not only the neighborhood’s artists and musicians, but the entire city as well. Held along University Avenue and 30th Street, the 23rd annual fest includes food, live music, a craft beer block and, of course, over 150 local artists. The live music is especially notable this year with five stages showcasing some of the best bands in the city including The Donkeys, Erika Davies, Sure Fire Soul Ensemble and more. The festival is free except for the craft beer block, which is $27 for 13 four-ounce tasters. Check out explorenorthpark.com for more info.