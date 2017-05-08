Mother's Day activities, Gator by the Bay and San Diego Art Prize Exhibition

× Expand Photo by Katie Gardner Jack Boyd Studio turquoise bracelet at Mingei International Museum

MAMA DIA

Let’s keep it real; mom deserves much more than a yearly brunch where she doesn’t have to pick up the tab. So this Mother’s Day, we’d like to encourage readers to try something a little different. Take her somewhere unexpected and form a new bond or, at the least, buy her something unique.

For example, collaborating on a piece of art could serve as a particularly nice bonding experience and the FIGMENT San Diego fair is a nice way to do this. The free annual celebration of participatory art sees Chicano Park in Barrio Logan (Logan Ave.) transformed into a large-scale art project, with booths and activities appropriate for every age group. It happens Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If readers are still looking for a gift, the Mingei International Museum (1439 El Prado) in Balboa Park will have a Mother’s Day Jewelry Sale all weekend long inside its Collector’s Gallery Shop (open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), as well as a Fiddle Fish Trunk Show (expect sweet-smelling soaps, candles and body products) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 13. Sparks Gallery in the Gaslamp (530 Sixth Ave.) will also have its Artisan Summer Bazaar on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. that includes vendors such as Dixon Rand (apparel), Penny Sparkle (accessories and bags) and Golden Crystal Designs (jewelry).

If mom likes wine (and for real, what mom doesn’t?), readers should be able to find mom a gift and drink some nice varietals at the free 40th annual Spring Arts and Crafts Fair at the Bernardo Winery in Rancho Bernardo (13330 Paseo Del Verano Norte). On May 13 and Sunday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., there will be over 125 independent vendors as well as live music and a food court.

Finally, celebrate mom and feminism at the Phenome‘NOW’ Women & Wine event at the San Diego Foundation (2508 Historic Decatur Road, Point Loma) on Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. Patrons can sip wine while listening to speakers such as State Senator Toni Atkins and Planned Parenthood’s Nora Vargas. Tickets are $30 at sandiegonow.org, and include two drink tickets. Proceeds benefit the National Organization for Women.

× Expand Photo by Nick Abadilla Gator By The Bay

DOWN BY THE BAY

Those who have visited or lived in the American South know that southern hospitality is no myth. As for those who haven’t, this week offers a special opportunity to at least get a taste of that without having to leave the city. The annual Gator By The Bay will take place at the Spanish Landing Park (3900 N Harbor Drive) and features a four-day celebration of Louisiana themed culture, music and food. Scheduled this year for Thursday, May 11 through Sunday, May 14, the festival incorporates the best aspects of the region: Mardi Gras traditions, savory creole and cajun flavors and good ol’ Southern Blues music. The music lineup includes a diverse set of soloists and groups ranging from Grammy-nominated blues singer Marcia Ball to local rockabilly band The Paladins. Admission prices range from free for kids and active military to $40 for individual days and $140 for all four days.

× Expand Image courtesy of the artist “Lion and the Lamb” by William Feeney

EYE ON THE PRIZE

For a decade, the San Diego Art Prize has taken a unique approach to recognizing local talent by taking emerging artists and teaming them up with established artists to see what kind of magic results. The annual San Diego Art Prize Exhibition at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library (1008 Wall St.) is a great way to get familiar with this year’s recipients. CityBeat readers may already be familiar with installation artist Shinpei Takeda from the cover story we ran in March, but the other artists are just as impressive. Multidisciplinary artist Irma Sofia Poeter will have work on display, as will sculptors William Feeney and Richard Keely. The show opens on Friday, May 12 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and will be up through June 10. ljathenaeum.org