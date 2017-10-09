National Book Month, Taste of North Park and Yo Tlaolli: Corn as Body, Territory and Ideology

× Expand Tim Z. Hernandez

SO LIT

CityBeat readers are a savvy bunch, so chances are they already knew that October is National Book Month, right? Right?

Well, even if they didn’t know, we’re here to remind them that October is packed with readings, signings, performances and even an art show. This week is particularly packed with events that will appeal to lit-lovers of all stripes.

It begins on Thursday, Oct. 12 with award-winning author Tim Z. Hernandez, who will be promoting his new book with a performance/reading titled “All They Will Call You: Finding Woody Guthrie’s Deportees,” based on Hernandez’s extensively researched book, which focuses on the 1948 plane crash that killed 28 Mexican citizens and inspired a Woody Guthrie song. The free performance begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Smith Recital Hall in the Music Building at SDSU (5500 Campanile Drive).

On Friday, Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m., horror writer Grady Hendrix will make an appearance at Mysterious Galaxy (5943 Balboa Ave., Suite 100) in Clairemont to sign and read from his new book, Paperbacks from Hell, a highly detailed, meticulously researched history of ‘70s and ‘80s horror fiction.

Next up on Saturday, Oct. 14, the San Diego Central Library (330 Park Blvd.) will host San Diego Beyond the PALE: Stories by Writers of Color, which will include readings from Mona de Vestel, Stacy Dyson, Lizz Huerta and more on themes of “migration, resilience and reconciliation.” More info can be found at sandiego.librarymarket.com. Afterward, head to Barrio Logan’s Athenaeum Art Center (1955 Julian Ave.) at 6 p.m. for the opening of Fiesta of Prints & Book Arts, a group art exhibition centering on printmaking and artist books. Participating artists include Clay West, Michele Burgess, Anne Covell and over a dozen more.

Finally, on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m., the Logan Heights Library (567 S. 28th St.) will host the free Chicana Tributes: Activist Women of the Civil Rights Movement, a discussion with authors and editors Rita Sanchez and Sonia Lopez about their book of the same name. Other prominent Chicanx activists will join the conversation, and more info can be found on Facebook.

× Expand Photo by Maria Wiles Taste of North Park

TASTE OF HOME

North Park is CityBeat’s home and has long boasted some of the best food and beer San Diego has to offer. Still, it’s rare to have the chance to try nearly all of them in a day. Taste of North Park will offer over 50 food tastes from local restaurants such as Tribute Pizza, City Tacos, Nomad Donuts and more. For those looking for hops, there will be samples available from 15 craft brewers including Mike Hess Brewing, Thorn Street Brewery and Modern Times. Samples will be available in a variety of businesses, giving patrons the chance to shop while they sip at places like Artelexia and Pigment. It all comes together on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $45 and can be purchased online at northparkmainstreet.com or day-of at Queen Bees Art and Cultural Center (3925 Ohio St.) and at Bluefoot Bar and Lounge (3404 30th St.).

× Expand Image courtesy of the artist “La palabra Tlaolli / ¿A qué sabe el maíz?” by Aldo Martínez Muñoz

MAÍZ MAN

The phrase “you are what you eat” is taken literally in Aldo Martínez Muňoz’s Yo Tlaolli: Corn as Body, Territory and Ideology, a new traveling and debut solo exhibition from the Mexican artist. The title of the show—which was curated by CityBeat fave Sara Solaimani—literally translates to “I corn” and is a combination of Spanish and Nahuatl, a language also known as Aztec. Martínez Muňoz chose the vegetable as a medium, metaphor and research topic because of its influential role in Mexican agriculture. The opening will prompt a community discussion of how corn cultivation has evolved through history and ideology, and also North American Free Trade Agreement’s repercussions on the crop. The reception is Thursday, Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at Southwestern College Art Gallery (900 Otay Lakes Road). This is a free event. swccd.edu