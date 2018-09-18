NERO48, Being Here with You and Hats Off to Marston's

× Expand Image courtesy of NERO48 NERO48

BROAD APPEAL

We’re not shy when it comes to recommending events in Baja on these pages. At the end of the day, we want San Diegans to get to know Mexico and the rich arts, design and culinary scenes that have popped up all over the country.

Still, seeing them all in one fell swoop can be tricky in more ways than one, which is why we’re particularly excited about NERO48, a two-day pop-up event that will feature a number of the region’s best and brightest. This includes everything from designers and entrepreneurs, to food and beverage artisans, all inside the newly opened Broadstone Makers Quarter (1601 Broadway). NERO48 co-founder Veronica Hernandez—who also owns Object, a design store in Tijuana—says she and the other organizers wanted to bring the event to San Diego after their first U.S. foray, which happened in L.A. back in April, was such a success.

“Being on the border, we have always promoted our event in California, but now bringing [artists and merchants] to San Diego allows us to open doors to a different market, and it might seem easy because we are at the border, but it’s not,” Hernandez says.

The local NERO48 event—which will also serve as the grand opening of the apartments within Makers Quarter—will feature 15 apartments transformed into “art-forward experiences,” as well as 20-plus pop-up shops that have everything from unique homewares, jewelry, clothing and more. There will also be live music, Mexico-based food and beverage purveyors and a “Lab” space, where designers, architects and artists will be giving lectures on a variety of topics.

“Hosting the Lab portion makes the event original and the focus that we give to culinary art, as well as the merchants and artists,” Hernandez says. “We don’t just offer a weekend of shopping, we offer an experience.”

The experience happens from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22 and Sunday, Sept. 23 and tickets are $2.50 for kids and $10 for adults. Proceeds from tickets benefit local non-profit Urban Angels. nero48.com

× Expand Image courtesy of the artist “Cycloramic Ascension” by Raúl Moyado Sandoval

BE HERE NOW

It should come as no surprise to anyone who read last week’s Fall Arts issue that we’re just incredibly excited about the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego’s new group exhibition, Being Here with You / Estando aquí contigo: 42 Artists from San Diego and Tijuana. As if the title wasn’t a dead giveaway, this exhibition will be a one-stop chance to see some of the best and the brightest visual artists in the region. From amazing painters and striking filmmakers, to evocative sculpture and textile pieces, it’s all here. Best of all, MCASD (1100 Kettner Blvd.) will open the exhibition with its free monthly Downtown at Sundown event on Thursday, Sept. 20 from 5 to 8 p.m., which includes drink specials, music and a performance from Cog·nate Collective. mcasd.org

× Expand Photo courtesy of SOHO San Diego Hats Off to Marston’s

HATS OFF

Depending on who you ask, the folks at the Save Our Heritage Organization are either preservationist heroes or nuisances to those who just want to tear it down and build something new. We’d consider ourselves in the former group so when SOHO holds a fundraiser, we’re so there. On Sunday, Sept. 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the org is hosting Hats Off to Marston’s, a fashion show narrated by Diana Cavagnaro, an internationally renowned couture hat maker at the famous Marston House Museum and Historic Gardens (3525 7th Ave.). Following the fashion show of hats, there will be a trunk show of contemporary women’s hat designs and scarves for the new season. Tickets include mimosas and light refreshments, as well as a complimentary mimosa glass bearing the Marston House logo. The $30 tickets are limited and can be purchased at sohosandiego.org.