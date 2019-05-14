New summer arts, Quiet No More: A Choral Celebration of Stonewall and Green Flash Summer Concert Series

× Expand Image courtesy of San Diego Museum of Art “Apparition of Saint Michael on Mount Gargano” by Sebastián López de Arteaga at Art & Empire: The Golden Age of Spain

SUMMER ARTS

If we could swing it, we’d love to do a Summer Arts issue in addition to our Fall Arts issue. Whereas autumn is when many San Diego arts orgs debut much of their new programming, the gallery and museum scene often unveils some great shows and exhibitions in the summer.

The one with a lot of buzz is Art & Empire: The Golden Age of Spain, the San Diego Museum of Art’s (1450 El Prado, Balboa Park) years-in-the-making exhibition of over 100 classical works of art from leading Spanish masters dating from 1600 to 1750. The exhibition is the first of its kind in the U.S. and includes names such as Diego Velázquez, Peter Paul Rubens, El Greco and many more. It opens Saturday, May 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission ranges from free to $15 at sdmart.org.

For those who can’t make it down to Chula Vista for the new Weird Hues show, Visual SD Gallery and Design (3778 30th St.) in North Park will be debuting Colorhythm on Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. It showcases abstract works from local artists such as Heidi Brar, Caitlin Carney, Ethos One, Jason Gould and more. Down the street, Swish Projects (2903 El Cajon Blvd., Unit #2) will open a new show, Lobe in Lines, which spotlights new works from illustrator Nate Morales (aka Refinedacne). It also opens from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday. More info about both shows can be found on the gallery’s respective Instagram pages.

But if we could choose just one artsy event to go to this weekend, it would have to be A Ship in the Woods Music Residency Benefit on May 18 from 1 to 10 p.m. For those who’ve never been, Ship is an amazing art space in Escondido (3007 Felicita Road) that’s holding a benefit filled with art and music the entire day and evening. Visual artists include Julian Klincewicz, Lora Mathis and Akiko Surai, while the all-woman music lineup has Amy Cimini, Baby Bushka and Dynasty Handbag, among others. Admission is $12-$20 at shipinthewoods.com.

× Expand Photo by Sarah Soto Photographics Kathleen Hansen and the San Diego Women’s Chorus

VOICES RAISED

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising in New York City, often considered to be one of the most important events of the modern LGBTQ movement. To celebrate, the San Diego Women’s Chorus will debut the monumental Quiet No More: A Choral Celebration of Stonewall, a concert featuring original songs and choral takes on well-known classics. Artistic Director Kathleen Hansen describes the commissioned piece (also called “Quiet No More”) as weaving together music and spoken word that “will bring audiences through laughter, tears, and affirmation.” It happens at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 18 and at 4 p.m Sunday, May 19 at the Lincoln High School Center for Performing Arts (4777 Imperial Ave.). Tickets range from $18 to $30 at sdwc.org.

× Expand Photo by Jayson Carpenter Tommy Castro & The Painkillers

LIKE A FLASH

We often associate the color blue with Birch Aquarium’s oceanic exhibitions, but the La Jolla institution is going for a different kind of “blues” for its 14th annual Green Flash Summer Concert Series. The newly announced 2019 lineup opens with a performance by blues-rock giant Tommy Castro & The Painkillers on Wednesday, May 22 from 6 to 9 p.m. The series will later feature performances from The Doors tribute band Wild Child (June 19), classic rock favorites Pine Mountain Logs (July 17), the more psychedelic sounds of The Mother Hips (Aug. 14), and closing out with alt-rock giants 10,000 Maniacs (Sept. 18). Tickets are $33-$44 and include entrance to the aquarium. This is especially cool since its new exhibition, Seadragons & Seahorses, opens on May 17. More info at aquarium.ucsd.edu.