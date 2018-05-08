No Rules Except..., SDCCU Festival of Arts in North Park and The Woman's Arm-Wrestling Tournament

× Expand Photo courtesy of the New Children’s Museum No Rules Except...

CHILD'S PLAY

When The New Children’s Museum (NCM) relocated and reopened 10 years ago, people knew it was a game-changer. The three-story, Rob Quigley-designed building was a marvel in and of itself. What’s more, the Museum wasn’t simply offering a nice place for kids to run around wild, but rather immersive, educational experiences created by contemporary artists.

Now, a decade later, NCM is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its Downtown location (200 W. Island Ave.) with a year’s worth of events and celebrations. First up is the reimagined reopening of Brian Dick’s No Rules Except…, one of the more popular exhibitions. Originally commissioned in 2008, No Rules Except… (also known as “The Mattress Room”) became something of a legend, with many patrons and parents asking if it would ever return.

“In my six-plus years at the Museum, No Rules Except…, aka the ‘Mattress Room,’ has been one of the most affectionately talked about and remembered pieces,” says Deputy Museum Director Tomoko Kuta. “I can’t think of a better way to celebrate our 10 years as The New Children’s Museum than to recreate that experience for a new generation of visitors.”

For those unfamiliar, No Rules Except…—which reopens Saturday, May 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.—showcases Dick’s commitment to using recycled materials in his art. The highly interactive exhibition features 40 mattresses installed on the floor and walls, as well as 165 silkscreened tire cushions. The result is something like the world’s largest area to jump from bed-to-bed, with additional areas that are perfect for hide-and-seek and toddlers. There’s even pathways for those in wheelchairs so everyone can join in on the action.

There will be additional anniversary events at NCM throughout the year, including Mass Creativity Day (June 23) and camps nearly everyday throughout the summer teaching kids everything from printmaking and dance, to ceramics and cooking. Admission ranges from free for babies and members, and $10-$14 for adults and kids. thinkplaycreate.org

× Expand Photo by Maria Wiles Festival of Arts North park

BLOCK ARTY

Two decades is a long run for any festival, but the SDCCU Festival of Arts in North Park just seems to get bigger and better every year. Held over nine square blocks, the 22nd annual fest features over 100 artists working in every conceivable medium, as well as local crafts, four stages of live music (The Heavy Guilt and Spooky Cigarette are just a few of our favorites), a Waypoint Craft Beer Block area and a Kids Art Block. For us, highlights include the drag queen karaoke performances and the Live Art Block, which features local street artists transforming everyday objects into art as crowds look on. Best of all, it’s free. It all happens Saturday, May 12 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Check out the full lineup of events, performers and activities at northparkmainstreet.com.

ARM-IN-ARM

Despite good intentions, philanthropic events can sometimes be a bore. But then there’s TWAT, or rather, The Women’s Arm-Wrestling Tournament. The elimination-style competition pits female business owners against each other for the sake of charity. More than 15 local shops are participating in the inaugural TWAT, including owners from The Rose, Little Dame, Community Coffee, Gossip Grill and Graffiti Beach. All the proceeds of the night will be donated to The San Diego Rescue Mission in support of its emergency and long-term shelters for women and children. The competition goes down Thursday, May 10 from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Rose (2215 30th St.) and tickets cost $5 each. Shopping at the participating stores the weekend of the event will also benefit the cause. twatsd.com

MORE COOL EVENTS

ART

Gaps in the Record: Vanguard Print Culture in San Diego at San Diego History Center, 1649 El Prado Ste 3, Balboa Park. An exhibit exploring the convergence of visual art and the written word in mid-century San Diego. Opening from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 11. Free. 619-232-6203, sandiegohistory.org

San Diego Art Prize at Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The San Diego Art Prize spotlights established San Diego artists together with emerging artists. The 2017 winners will be showcased at this show: Cy Kuckenbaker with Rizzhel Mae Javier and Fu/Rich (Victoria Fu and Matt Rich) with Alexander Kohnke. Winners for 2018 will also be announced. Opening from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, May. 11. Free. 858-454-5872, ljathenaeum.org

BOOKS

Things We Haven’t Said Panel at Mysterious Galaxy Book Store, 5943 Balboa Ave., Ste. 100, Clairemont. Three contributors to the new anthology, Things We Haven’t Said: Sexual Violence Survivors Speak Out, will discuss recovery, stigma and their hopes for the future. At 7 p.m. Thursday, May 10. Free. 858-268-4747, mystgalaxy.com

Tessa Fontaine and Julia Dixon Evans at Mysterious Galaxy Book Store, 5943 Balboa Ave., Ste. 100, Clairemont. The two authors will discuss their respective new books, The Electric Woman (Fontaine) and How to Set Yourself on Fire (Evans). At 7 p.m. Friday, May 11. Free. 858-268-4747, mystgalaxy.com

Suzy Fincham-Gray at The Book Catapult, 3010-B Juniper St., South Park. The veterinarian and author will sign and discuss her new book, My Patients and Other Animals: A Veterinarian’s Stories of Love, Loss, and Hope. At 7 p.m. Friday, May 11. Free. 619-795-3780, thebookcatapult.com

Mysterious Galaxy Birthday Bash at Mysterious Galaxy Book Store, 5943 Balboa Ave., Ste. 100, Clairemont. An entire day of activities, food and author appearances to celebrate the 25th birthday of the indie book store. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 12. Free. 858-268-4747, mystgalaxy.com

Richard Fox at Warwick’s Bookstore, 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. As part of Warwick’s ongoing Weekend with Locals program, the bicycle enthusiast will discuss his new guidebook, enCYCLEpedia: Southern California. At 2 p.m. Sunday, May 13. Free. 858-454-0347, warwicks.com

Sebastian Abbot at Warwick’s Bookstore, 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The former Associated Press bureau chief will sign and discuss his new nonfiction book, The Away Game: The Epic Search for Soccer’s Next Superstars. At 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 15. Free. 858-454-0347, warwicks.com

DANCE

Carmina Burana at Spreckels Theatre, 121 Broadway, Downtown. City Ballet of San Diego closes its season with a 100-voice choir and a ballet set in New York during the 1929 crash of the stock market and the beginning of the Great Depression. At 8 p.m. Friday, May 11 and Saturday, May 12, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 13. $25-$75. cityballet.org

FILM

Reel Science Film Series at San Diego Natural History Museum, 1788 El Prado, Balboa Park. The first in a series of Sci-fi film screenings, audiences will watch the cult classic Phase IV and then participate in a scientific discussion with Dr. Michael Wall. At 7 p.m. Friday, May 11. $12. sdnhm.org

San Diego Surf Film Festival at Misfit Gallery, 565 Pearl St., Ste. 100, La Jolla. This annual festival features dozens of international surf films, workshops, surfboard demos and a showcase of featured artist Wade Koniakowsky. Various times through Sunday, May 12. $10-$125. sdsurffilmfestival.com

FOOD & DRINK

Mama’s Day at Hyatt Regency La Jolla, 3777 La Jolla Village Drive, La Jolla. Enjoy music and dine on distinctive dishes prepared and served by executive chefs from dozens of San Diego’s top restaurants and hotels. Proceeds benefit Mama’s Kitchen’s food delivery programs. From 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, May 11. $150-$250. 619-233-6262, mamaskitchen.org

Brews and Grooves at Riverwalk at Riverwalk Golf Club, 1150 Fashion Valley Road, Mission Valley. Enjoy beer tastings while partaking in free golf lessons at this annual event. From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 12. $45-$65. 619-296-9528, riverwalkgc.com

Empty Bowls San Diego at La Jolla United Methodist Church, 6063 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla. San Diego area potters and local students make and donate hundreds of ceramic bowls, and restaurants fill them up, all to raise money for local homeless charity, the Third Avenue Charitable Organization. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 12. $25 suggested donation. 858-454-7108, tacosd.org

Chocolate Festival at San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas. Enjoy dozens of chocolate tastings, demonstrations, a chocolate fountain and more at this family-friendly event. From 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 12. $8-$14. 760-436-3036, sdbgarden.org

Balboa Park Pow Wow at Southwest corner of Park Blvd. and Presidents Way, Balboa Park. The San Diego American Indian Health Center’s annual event will feature dancing, performances, handmade jewelry, pottery, basketry and other crafts and wares. Food venders will be selling a variety of food items, including fry bread and Indian tacos. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 12 and Sunday, May 13. Free. sdaihc.org

MUSIC

Dreaming Without Walls at San Diego Museum of Art Rotunda, 1450 El Prado, Balboa Park. Art of Élan premieres a new piece from Tijuana-based composer and double-bassist Andrés Martín called “Bruja,” along with additional performances from SACRA/PROFANA and Missy Mazzoli. At 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 15. $40-$50. 619-692-2081, artofelan.org

POETRY &SPOKEN WORD

Things They Left Behind at Partnership for the Advancement of New Americans, 4089 Fairmount Ave., City Heights. The Mingei Museum and PANA team up to host an evening of spoken word and storytelling, featuring writings that connect the performers’ works with objects from the Museum’s permanent collection. From 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 11. Free. 619-239-0003, mingei.org

SPECIAL EVENTS

Raise Your Glasses at The Lafayette Hotel & Swim Club, 2223 El Cajon Blvd., North Park. Urban Optiks Optometry celebrates its 10th anniversary with a vendor trunk show. Patrons can peruse glasses frames with a portion of proceeds benefitting the Vision of Children Foundation, a local non-profit based in Del Mar. From 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 9. $10. uoosd.com/raise

Gator By The Bay at Spanish Landing Park, North Harbor Drive, Downtown. Enjoy 10,000 pounds of crawfish, dancing and cooking demonstrations, and live music at this annual Cajun inspired festival. From 6 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, May 10, 3:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, May 11, 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 12, and 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 13. $20-$200. gatorbythebay.com

The Annual Historic Home Tour in Coronado at Coronado Historical Association, Museum of History and Art, 1100 Orange Ave., Coronado. The tour visits seven local homes admired for architecture, interior design and gardens. This year’s theme is “History is in the Details.” From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 13. $35-$118. 619-435-7242, coronadohistory.org

TALKS &DISCUSSIONS

Nature and Culture’s Beer for Bears at Border X Brewing, 2181 Logan Ave., Barrio Logan. Conservationists Alexander More and Fabián Rodas López will discuss their project to protect the habitat of Andean bears in South America. Tickets also include three tacos and four beer tasters. From 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 12. $50-$60. facebook.com/events/436198060168353

On View Artist Talk: Salvador Roberto Torres at Bread & Salt, 1955 Julian Ave., Logan Heights. The artist, who’s best known for his work in Chicano Park starting in the 1970s, will speak about his efforts as an activist and muralist. Some of his work will also be on display in the gallery. At 7 p.m. Saturday, May 12. Free. 619-851-4083, facebook.com/events/741235682933570

Katherine Boo at San Diego Central Library Morgan Auditorium, 330 Park Blvd., East Village. Steve Clemons of The Atlantic sits down with the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, who has spent 25 years reporting on poverty and is the author of the bestseller, Behind the Beautiful Forevers. At 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 16. extension.ucsd.edu

WORKSHOPS

How To Make Block Prints with McHank at The Studio Door, 3750 30th St., North Park. A step-by-step lesson on making block prints including proper knife techniques and tips for carving. Plus participants can create their own rubber stamp. From 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 16. $42.63. 619-255-4920, facebook.com/events/192858511508507