San Diego Book Crawl, Adams Avenue Unplugged and Mission Federal ArtWalk

× Expand Photo by Julia Dixon Evans Verbatim Books

ON THE SAME PAGE

One of the more heartwarming local stories was when, earlier this year, a group of independent bookstore employees and owners stepped up to oversee The Book Catapult in South Park when co-owner Seth Marko needed immediate open-heart surgery. It was a beautiful example of folks who would otherwise be competitors coming together to help a fellow business owner.

We’d like to think that same spirit drives the annual San Diego Book Crawl. Part of the national Independent Bookstore Day, the Crawl is a communal shopping event where shoppers can not only support indie businesses, but have fun while they’re doing it. Held from 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 27 through 9 p.m. Monday, April 29, the Crawl includes nine bookstore locations throughout the county.

Patrons can pick up a passport at any one of these stores—such as CityBeat faves like Warwick’s, The Book Catapult and Verbatim Books—and get it stamped after a purchase at the other stores. The more stamps on the passport collected, the better the chances the booklover will win raffle prices swag bags and gift certificates. There will be a number of limited Independent Bookstore Day items for sale, and anyone who visits four or more stores will receive a super-cute San Diego Book Crawl tote bag designed by local author and illustrator Susie Ghahremani (visit seven and there’s a super-sweet pin to win as well).

“It’s kind of shocking sometimes, because the response has been overwhelmingly positive,” says Verbatim owner Justine Epstein. “It’s so inspiring to hear that this is what people want and to have all the bookstores working together and making this event enjoyable… People are just happy to be out and supporting local bookstores.”

In addition to the prizes, a lot of stores will have other programming as well. Mysterious Galaxy in Clairemont will have author appearances from Marie Andreas and Daniel Suarez, while Warwick’s in La Jolla will have a St. Jordi’s Day celebration on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. that includes readings, live music and paella. For full list of San Diego Book Crawl participants, check out libraryshopsd.org.

× Expand Gaby Moreno

BATTERIES NOT INCLUDED

Stretching all the way from University Heights to Kensington, the eighth annual Adams Avenue Unplugged has to be one of the best ways to see some of the top local bands. More than 80 acts will be playing including headliners David Lindley and singer-songwriter Gaby Moreno, as well as tons of locals such as the Sara Petite Band, Marie Haddad and Baja Blues Boys. The musicians will be spread out over 24 stages inside local bars, coffee shops and galleries, spanning two miles of Adams Avenue. It all happens Saturday, April 27 from noon to 10 p.m. The event is free, but tickets for the Lindley and Moreno performances are $20 and $15 respectively. See adamsavenueunplugged.com for full lineup and venues.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mission Federal ArtWalk Mission Federal ArtWalk

ARTWALK THIS WAY

For 35 years, the Mission Federal ArtWalk has brought in more than 120,000 festivalgoers to view and buy art in every medium, including photography, jewelry, painting and sculpture. And sure, the art is one thing, but folks can also enjoy live music, dance performances and food. To keep things fresh, the festival is introducing a number of new elements including an auction of more than 25 surfboards repurposed into unique artwork. And for the younger art lovers, a number of interactive experiences, such as arts education groups, a nature-themed craft station or a percussion experience, will be offered. Still, the core appeal is the 350 local, national and international artists that will be showing off their latest works. The festival is free and runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28 in between Ash and Grape Streets.