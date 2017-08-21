Opportunities for drinkin', San Diego Underground Film Festival and Tom Gun Live: A Maverick's Homage

× Expand Photo by Microshiner San Diego Spirits Festival

SPIRITED AWAY

The last day of summer is technically Sept. 22, but for many locals, these last weeks of August indicate the true end of the season. For those with kids, the beginning of the school year (and all the headache-inducing shopping that comes with it) is either here or quickly approaching.

Perhaps that’s why there are so many great festivals around this time of year. Look, we’re more than aware that San Diego needs another beer festival like it needs more sunshine, but there really is plenty to choose from this weekend if readers are looking for one more good time before that “back to reality” vibe seeps in.

First up is the mother of all craft cocktail celebrations, the San Diego Spirits Festival, one of the largest such festivals in the country. Hosted at the Port Pavilion on Broadway Pier (1000 N. Harbor Drive, Downtown), the evening will include samples of top-shelf spirits, live music, bartender competitions and food cooked by Top Chef’s Brandi Munn and Dan Paustian. It goes from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 and from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27. Tickets are $60-$95 at sandiegospiritsfestival.com.

The sixth annual Mira Mesa Festival of Beers is great for anyone looking for one last hoppy hurrah before summer ends. Held Sunday, Aug. 27 at the Mira Mesa Community Park (8575 New Salem St.) from noon to 4 p.m., patrons can partake in unlimited samples from over 20 breweries. There will also be live music and food, plus a portion of proceeds goes right back into the community via the Mira Mesa Community Foundation. Tickets are $40 at miramesabeerfest.com.

Finally, for those looking for something a bit more cultural, the family-friendly Imperial Avenue Street Festival will have a little something for everyone. Held on Imperial Avenue between 28th and 30th Streets, the free fest is a celebration of the rich history of the Logan Heights neighborhood and includes live music, food, a beer garden, a Kids Zone and a “Health Hub” for yoga, cooking demos, massages and more. It happens from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.

Commodity City by Jessica Kingdon

UP FROM THE UNDERGROUND

For three years, the San Diego Underground Film Festival has become well-known for showcasing experimental films and videos, but it also includes filmmaker forums and live music throughout the four-day event. Each day the festival will have special guests, such as experimental filmmaker Kate McCabe or local singer-songwriter Sisster. Highlights from the screenings at the Tenth Avenue Arts Center (930 Tenth Ave.) include Astro Trilogy, a multi-screen performance piece from Kerry Laitala, as well as The Cure, a dark short film from Mike Olenick. It all happens Thursday, August 24 through Sunday, Aug. 27 from 11 a.m to midnight. Tickets range from $10 to $25, depending on whether movie lovers stay for the entire festival or only for one film. See full schedule and times at sdundergroundarts.org.

Tom Gun Live: Maverick's Homage

THE GUN SHOW

Whether it’s the brazen bromance or the easily spotted San Diego landmarks, locals love them some Top Gun. And let’s be honest, we’ve all wanted be Maverick’s wingman (even if he was hella reckless) at some point. Actor and director Thomas Blake Jr. gives the average Joe, or Jane, the chance to “be the Maverick” in his interactive show, Tom Gun Live: A Maverick’s Homage, an absurdist stage adaptation of the film as well as a tribute to Tom Cruise. Five people, dressed as their favorite Cruise character, will be chosen from the audience to impersonate the actor through dance-offs, paper airplane battles and reading his most iconic lines off cue cards. The show is one night only at the Music Box (1337 India St.), at 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27. For more info, visit musicboxsd.com.