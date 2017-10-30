Point/Counterpoint: Contemporary Mexican Photography, Día de los Muertos activities and San Diego Jewish Book Fair

TO THE POINT

The buzz surrounding Pacific Standard Time—the multi-venue, multi-city art event focusing on Latin American and Latino art—was certainly palpable. While most of the exhibitions opened in September at places such as the Museum of Contemporary Art and the San Diego Museum of Art, the Museum of Photographic Arts (MOPA) is set to get in on the action on Saturday, Nov. 4 with the opening of its exhibition Point/Counterpoint: Contemporary Mexican Photography, which focuses on the work of nearly two dozen photographers whose work delves into a number of themes including cultural identity and the physical body.

“What we really wanted to do was really showcase the rich variety of contemporary photography that was happening in Mexico,” says Deborah Klochko, who assembled a bi-national curatorial team from the U.S. and Mexico in order to select pieces for the exhibition. “If it had just been me and the staff from MOPA, it probably would have been different selections, but that back-and-forth between two countries, and with two curatorial perspectives, made it a much richer exhibition.”

Klochko goes onto say that she and MOPA really weren’t looking to tie all the work into a pre-selected theme, but rather let the works dictate the narrative. Those artists include Guillermo Arias, Maya Goded, Pablo López Luz, Gerardo Suter and CityBeat fave Yvonne Venegas.

“The artist Dr. Lakra uses appropriated imagery and draws on top of the images so there are dozens of layered ideas that work on multiple levels,” Klochko says.

The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The exhibition will be up through Feb. 11 and admission is pay what you wish. There will also be a series of community conversations surrounding the exhibition starting Thursday, Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m. See mopa.org for full schedule.

× Expand Image courtesy of the artist “Waking La Llorona” by Jose Galvan

IN GOOD SPIRITS

Instead of culturally appropriating sugar skulls this Día de los Muertos, why not honor the Mexican tradition by attending one of the more authentic events around town? First, there’s the 23rd annual Muertos Candlelight Procession (shermanheights.com) on Thursday, Nov. 2 at the Sherman Heights Community Center (2258 Island Ave.). Starting at 4 p.m., the free celebration will have vendors, live entertainment and a blessing of the altars before a procession to Chicano Park at 7:30 p.m. Then, there’s Optika Moderna’s Waking La Llorona, a multi-sensory exploration of the Mexican legend of la llorona, the ghost of a weeping woman searching for her children. Tours take place at Bread & Salt (1955 Julian Ave.) and reservations are available at various times through Sunday, Nov. 5 for $63. But on Thursday, Nov. 2, there’s a special Día de los Muertos $20 discount. optikamoderna.com

× Expand Gabi Moskowitz and Miranda Berman

BOOKS AND COOKS

For over two decades, the San Diego Jewish Book Fair has been bringing some great authors and writers to town, but this year’s lineup is particularly, well, delicious. The Foodies on the Farm event, which happens Sunday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., is an entire day of author-inspired bites and talks from prominent food writers such as Emily Paster, Peter Gethers and dynamic duo Gabi Moskowitz and Miranda Berman. It all takes place at Coastal Roots Farm at Leichtag Commons (441 Saxony Road) in Encinitas, and tickets range from $140 for the entire day to $20 for individual author events. There’s also the David Tanis appearance on Monday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center (4126 Executive Drive) in La Jolla. The former head chef of Chez Panisse in Berkeley will be promoting his new cookbook, Market Cooking. Tickets are $20 at sdcjc.org.