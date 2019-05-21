PROJECT [BLANK], Festival of the Sea and LSU Alumni of San Diego Crawfish Boil

× Expand Photo by Tina Tallon of Salt Arts Documentation Brendan Nguyen

[BLANK] LOOK

Memorial Day weekend can be tough when it comes to cool cultural events. After all, most people are way more focused on hitting up the beach and a barbecue, so it’s no wonder most cultural institutions aren’t looking to showcase any new programming.

But the new PROJECT [BLANK] concert series just might be the exception to the rule and it’s one we’re particularly excited about. PROJECT [BLANK] was founded by long-time collaborators, pianist Brendan Nguyen and mezzo-soprano singer Leslie Ann Leytham. The duo aim to produce chamber music and operatic “concert experiences that redefine the performance space.”

“Our concert series focuses on the integration between visual art, theatre and chamber music,” says Leytham. “Each concert event will be presented in collaboration with a visual artist to reconfigure the concert space.”

For PROJECT [BLANK]’s first performance, the duo teamed up with designer and intermedia artist Jason Ponce for a production of American composer Morton Feldman’s Triadic Memories. One of Feldman’s last compositions, it’s known for its repeated patterns and lack of overarching structure. When it’s performed at the St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in La Jolla (743 Prospect St.), the audience will listen to Nguyen’s piano performance of Triadic Memories, not from the pews facing the altar, but from behind the altar facing Ponce’s projected installation of light and images on fabric. And because of the element of improvisation that comes with such a piece, it guarantees no performance will be the same as the one before it.

“If you are inspired by the process I invite you to leave your eyes and ears open as you explore these intermodal spaces,” says Ponce. “And if instead you prefer to let your ears alone guide your journey, I know you will be in excellent company.”

PROJECT [BLANK] will perform Triadic Memories on Friday, May 24 at 7:30 p.m. and again on Saturday, May 25 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $20-$40 at projectblanksd.org.

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Maritime Museum Festival of the Sea

SONGS OF THE SEA

San Diego’s 250th birthday is upon us, and Port of San Diego is celebrating with the inaugural Festival of the Sea. The Maritime Museum of San Diego (1492 N. Harbor Drive) will host the fest aboard several of its historic vessels, and it begins with the annual Sea Chantey Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 25. Now in its 27th year, the Sea Chantey Fest features performances of traditional folk music and sailors’ tunes by popular local artists. General admission for this event is $8-$18 and also includes a kids’ education zone, a regional art exhibition and freedom to explore all museum vessels and exhibits. Prices vary for the other parts of the Festival of the Sea, which happens through Monday, May 27, but they include a schooner gun battle ($59), early evening cruises on the San Salvador ($89), and an interactive pirate-themed performance on Sunday ($20-$30). More info and tickets at sdmaritime.org.

× Expand Photo by John Hancock LSU Alumni of San Diego Crawfish Boil

SUCK IT UP

There is certainly an art to eating crayfish (aka crawfish, crawdads, mudbug, etc.), but even novices will likely find a more-than-suitable teacher at the annual LSU Alumni of San Diego Crawfish Boil. Now in its 31st year, the feast is for anyone who’s interested in authentic New Orleans-style cuisine with pounds and pounds of yummy crawfish—flown in directly from Louisiana and prepared by Cajun chefs—served all day. In addition to the red buggers, there will also be other Cajun food options as well as music from bands such as Cowboy Mouth, Euphoria Brass Band and Theo & Zydeco Patrol. It all happens Sunday, May 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the old Chargers’ Practice Field at SDCCU Stadium (9449 Friars Road). Tickets range from $14 to $665 for a table for ten at lsusandiego.org.