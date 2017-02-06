Protest art, San Diego Film Week and Mug Shots

× Expand Image courtesy of the artist “Behind” by Lucia Ferreira at Transnational Struggles: Intersectionalities Across Borders

THE ART OF PROTEST

It’s been a rough couple weeks. The inauguration. The executive orders. Tom Brady.

If there’s been a silver lining at all, it’s certainly been the amount of grassroots activism and protests popping up all over the city. Still, it can be difficult to stay inspired to keep fighting back.

Fortunately for readers, there are a bunch of great art shows opening that could serve to fuel our collective restlessness. For the environmentalists, there’s Weather on Steroids: the Art of Climate Change, a group show opening Saturday, Feb. 11 at the La Jolla Historical Society Wisteria Cottage Gallery (780 Prospect St.). As if one couldn’t tell by the name, the exhibition will feature almost a dozen scientists and artists (Oscar Romo, Luna Rossel and Eva Struble, to name a few) teaming up to explore the issue of climate change and how science can serve as inspiration for fine artists. The gallery is open from noon to 4 p.m. and admission is free.

The new exhibition at the San Diego Mesa College Art Gallery should appeal to more than just Black Lives Matter supporters. Impressions: African American artists and their connection to African art features works from three artists (including local and CityBeat fave Andrea Chung) exploring the idea of the black body and how historical images and art have come to shape these concepts. The exhibition will also include works from Mesa College’s African Art collection. The exhibition opens Thursday, Feb. 9 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., which includes an artist lecture. Check out sdmesa.edu/art-gallery for full details.

Finally, wall haters of all stripes should check out Transnational Struggles: Intersectionalities Across Borders, a group show at City College’s Luxe Gallery (1080 16th St.) featuring 36 artists from the border regions of both the U.S. and Mexico. Opening Friday, Feb. 10 from 5 to 8 p.m., the exhibition explores how the connections to the border can influence our experiences when it comes to race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, nationality and economic class. Some of the exhibiting artists include Liliana Wilson, Cat Chiu Phillips and Anna Stump. More info can be found on Facebook.

× Expand Image courtesy of San Diego Film Week A Life Lived

BEST OF THE FEST

San Diego has some great film festivals such as the GI Film Festival, Asian Film Festival, Latino Film Festival, among many others. Still, it’s difficult to attend every single one. Luckily for readers, Film Consortium San Diego is hosting San Diego Film Week, a weeklong showcase of notable films from a variety of local film festivals. Highlights of the event are a showcase of locally produced films, genre based awards in Drama, Horror and Comedy categories, A-list acting awards, a live announcement of 2017 San Diego Film awards nominations, different workshops and panels and, lastly, a kickoff party and closing awards ceremony. The event will take place Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 19 at the Museum of Photographic Arts (1649 El Prado). Times for each event vary. Tickets range from $12 per screening to $200 for the entire fest. Tickets can be bought at sdfilmweek.com.

CRAZY LOVE

People do crazy things for love: they get tattoos, chase lovers through the airport, and some even commit crimes. That last one is the driving force behind Mug Shots, a Valentine’s Day (Tuesday, Feb. 14) event at Small Bar (4628 Park Blvd.) where the drinks and food are inspired by oddball criminals who would do anything—really, anything—for love. Take for example Carlos Romero, the inspiration for a previous Mug Shots event. The Florida man was arrested in 2012 for having sex with his donkey, which led the Mug Shots creatives to create the aptly-titled Mojito Mule in his (dubious) honor. Attendees of the Valentine’s Day event will taste six food and drink pairings, in addition to receiving two drink tickets for regular- sized beverages as well as a copper mule mug to keep. If that’s not enough, there’s also going to be a raffle with delightfully bizarre prizes like a gun-shaped electric wine bottle opener, IUD earrings and a sexy pumpkin costume. The event begins at 6 p.m., tickets are $50 and can be purchased online at mugshotsfeb14.bpt.me.