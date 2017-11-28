Refugee Renaissance, Talk Talk and Kate Bush Dance Party

× Expand Image courtesy of the artist “The Art of Refuge” series by Dhaha Nur

BREAKING BARRIERS

Many a local art installation has tackled issues on border politics and what it’s like to cross the U.S.-Mexico border to begin a new life. But what about those who come from other parts of the world?

Those who caught our feature on the City Heights neighborhood are likely already familiar with the great work of the Partnership for the Advancement of New Americans (PANA). The local organization isn’t just simply an assistance group for new Americans. They want to empower them to help their families and themselves via collective action and community organizing. And while their neighborhood programs and presence at local City Council sessions is certainly proof of the org’s awesomeness, the Refugee Renaissance should only add to that reputation. The night explores the refugee journey through poetry, art, photography, painting and other artistic mediums. The idea behind the show, according to organizers, is to give a platform to the voices rarely heard, so we can better understand what it means to be a refugee.

“This event has been in the making for quite some time now,” says local artist and PANA youth leader Dhaha Nur. “The mission has always been to give platforms to refugees to speak about issues pertaining to them. Highlighting their stories, their struggles, their lives and their journeys, and humanizing what it means to be a refugee.”

Some of the artists include poetry from May Thaw (Burmese refugee), photographer Fahad Mohamed (Somalian refugee) and painter Amaar Kawkab (Syrian refugee), but Nur says that Refugee Renaissance was originally planned as more of a discussion panel and evolved into an art and performance event over time.

“It didn’t start out that way, but art, poetry and storytelling are kind of universal. It breaks the barrier of language. It breaks cultural barriers. It’s so much easier to convey and communicate a lifetime worth of stories through art.”

Other poets include Stephanie Banh (Vietnam), Halima Eid (Palestine) and Halima Haji (Somalia). The event takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3 at the Mingei International Museum (1439 El Prado). The event is free to attend but RSVP is recommended at panasd.org/voices.

× Expand Photo by Jason Sherry Talk Talk

EVERYBODY'S TALKING

Comedy and music have long been a natural pairing, from The Smothers Brothers on up to Danzig’s appearance on Portlandia. So it was probably only a matter of time before A SHIP IN THE WOODS began to incorporate comedy into its audio-visual performance and art events. The common thread running through Talk Talk is humor, which will be represented through a live, improvisational talk show hosted by Matt Hoyt and featuring the visual talents of artist Jason Sherry. The show will feature musical performances from Pinback’s Rob Crow, Shades McCool, Dr. Brown and Ash Eliza Smith, with satirical installations and other works featured throughout the Escondido property. It all happens from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2 at A SHIP IN THE WOODS (3007 Felicita Road). Suggested donation is $15, seating is first come first serve. shipinthewoods.com

× Expand Kate Bush

SOUNDS OF LOVE

We lost a lot of great weirdo auteurs in music last year (Prince, David Bowie, etc.), but we still have Kate Bush. For those who don’t know, Bush is responsible for some of the strangest, most innovative hits of all time, including “Running up That Hill” and “Hounds of Love.” Tonight, Baby Bushka, an all-woman band and performance troupe (featuring local all-stars such as Natasha Kozaily, Shelbi Bennet, Dani Bell, Lexi Pulido and more) will pay tribute to the visionary, feminist songwriter by performing her songs at Kate Bush Dance Party. And anyone who’s ever seen a Kate Bush video should know that the dance moves tonight will be on point. This show goes down at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3 at The Casbah (2501 Kettner Blvd.). Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online or at the door. casbahmusic.com