Ripples from Walden Pond, Insect and Ladybug Festival and Gary Jackson

× Expand Photo by Richard Platt Ripples from Walden Pond

NATURE BOY

When it comes to Henry David Thoreau, no one is as thorough as playwright Richard Platt. In fact, he’ll be the first one to point out that people have been saying Thoreau’s name wrong for decades (it’s actually pronounced like the word “thorough”). Platt is keen to demonstrate that his obsession runs deep when it comes to the iconic author of Walden and Civil Disobedience.

“I just took out a tape measure and measured my entire collection of books by and about Thoreau, and it comes out to about five feet of shelf space,” Platt says. “That’s a lot of stuff.”

Platt’s encyclopedic knowledge led him to write Ripples from Walden Pond, a one-man show that works as a day in the life of the 19th century author (he’s hanging out in the woods, naturally). Platt was meticulous in his approach, researching everything from Thoreau’s mannerisms to using quotes and content from the writer’s journals and letters. When it comes to the performance itself, Thoreau will be played by actor Steve Smith for two performances at the Lamb’s Players Theatre (1142 Orange Ave.) at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 23 and Monday, July 24. Platt points out that the set is minimal by design, consisting of just a podium, a bench, a chair and a book.

“He’s the perfect subject for that kind of treatment, because that austerity and simplicity was central to everything he believed and how he lived his life.”

The performance, presented by Write Out Loud, was commissioned in honor of Thoreau’s 200th birthday, but Platt believes the author’s life and words are ripe to find contemporary audiences.

“There is no writer that I know of that has more to say to the 21st century than Thoreau,” Platt says. “He asks eternal questions: What does it mean to be a responsible citizen? What does a responsible citizen do when he finds himself in the right and the government in the wrong? What is the purpose of a liberal education, which is something people want to be asking themselves in the age of alternative truth.”

× Expand Insect and Ladybug Festival Photo courtesy of San Diego Botanic Garden

BUGGING OUT

There’s no denying there’s a fascination about insects even if some folks’ fascination only extends to screaming and running away. At the Insect and Ladybug Festival, located in the San Diego Botanic Garden (230 Quail Gardens Drive), that fascination is turned into education. Aspiring entomologists and bug-enthusiasts of all ages are welcome to attend this event that includes local bug experts and thousands of multi-legged beings including Madagascar hissing cockroaches. Yikes! OK, but there will also be snakes, lizards and a Galapagos tortoise, plus cooked mealworm larva of the mesquite, teriyaki and barbeque flavor. Yum. The event is free with admission and goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23. sdbgarden.org

× Expand Missing You, Metropolis

COMIC GROUND

At first glance, poetry and comic books would seem to occupy different worlds entirely, but author Gary Jackson has found a way to deftly intertwine the two in his collection Missing You, Metropolis. He skillfully blends the comic-book universes of Gotham City and Metropolis with his own Kansas hometown, applying the ideals of beloved comic book characters to address some of the struggles he faced as a young black man in America. Jackson’s clear passion for comic books shines through in his poetry, which is at once humorous, heartfelt and bold. He will be sharing selected works from the collection on Saturday, July 22 at D.G. Wills Books (7461 Girard Ave., La Jolla), perfect for those who are looking to escape the downtown madness of Comic-Con. The event begins at 7 p.m. with an introduction by Yusef Komunyakaa and is free. dgwillsbooks.com