Rock 'n' roll art by Scrojo, holiday art events and Game Masters

MAN OF MYSTERY

Anyone who’s ever been to the Belly Up knows that one of the more iconic aspects of the interior is the huge wall of rock posters from shows that have happened in the Solana Beach venue over the years. Legendary names and dates are rendered into a vibrant, surreal and sometimes bizarre piece of poster art that patrons can’t help but gawk at.

But not much is known about Scrojo, the North County artist behind those posters. His website says it all:

“Working in seclusion from an unknown location, few have seen his face. Fewer still have been privileged to hear him speak. Using his voice only when absolutely necessary, he has chosen to express himself through his visionary artwork.”

And expressed himself he has. For decades he’s crafted iconic poster art and prints (as well as a few amazing CityBeat covers). To hear him tell it—in a rare interview—he got his start from the Belly Up’s original promotion director and has since done over 2,500 posters since. A curated selection of these pieces will be on display at A Retrospective Exhibition of Local Rock Poster Legend Scrojo, a 30-year survey of his work.

“It’s a trip,” says Scrojo, adding that the survey can be seen as almost a tribute to the environment in which they were produced. “I jokingly subtitled the exhibition ‘I’m a product of my environment,’ but it’s true. As I was putting the art together, I could see the influences and remember the exact location in town where I first came in contact with that influence; Lou’s records, Nectar Surfboards, SRF, Ducky Waddles…The art is a direct reflection of all the things witnessed growing up in the area. It’s So-Cal pop culture regurgitation.”

Regurgitation or not, readers should pay tribute to the man and the myth by stopping by EVE Encinitas (575 S. Coast Hwy 101) on Friday, June 30 from 7 to 10 p.m.

“This is the first attempt at a retrospect,” Scrojo says. “I hope I don’t fuck it up.”

We doubt he will.

ART OFF

Art enthusiasts will be spoiled for choice on Thursday, June 29, as two of San Diego’s biggest museums host two pre-holiday weekend events. Over in Balboa Park, the San Diego Museum of Art (1450 El Prado) celebrates Richard Deacon’s sculpture exhibition, What You See is What You Get, as part of the Sculpture and Cocktails series. In addition to sculpture-themed cocktails, the party will feature custom screen-printed shirts, LED games and treats from Donut Dispatch. It goes from 6 to 10 p.m. and tickets are $35 at sdmart.org. A little to the south, downtown’s Museum of Contemporary Art (1100 Kettner Blvd) will be hosting eXit pARTy : Changing Tides, an event inspired by Angela Chung’s exhibit, You Broke The Ocean in Half to Be Here. The night will include cocktails and interactive activities. It happens from 7 to 10 p.m. and tickets are $25 at mcasd.org.

GAME ON

Most San Diegans remember twiddling their thumbs too much while seeing Mario and his iconic mustache on the screen. Some even shed tears when Nintendo 64 was retired for good. The Fleet Science Center (1875 El Prado) feels their pain. Game Masters will feature more than 100 playable video games with a focus on the 30 great video game designers behind iconic titles such as Minecraft and companies like Blizzard Entertainment. Patrons will be exposed to arcade heroes, game changers and indies to understand how video games are made. In addition, seeing how they have transformed from kicking it old school with Pac-Man to modern games like Angry Birds. So start thumb wrestling and making those hands strong. General admission is $19.95 beginning Saturday, July 1 all the way to January 15. Hours are 10 to 6 p.m. rhfleet.org