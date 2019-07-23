Rock n’ Roll Camp for Girls showcase, San Diego Night Market and Patrick Coleman

× Expand Photo courtesy of Rock n’ Roll Camp for Girls San Diego Rock n’ Roll Camp for Girls

GIRL POWER

For young musicians, that first performance can make or break their desire to continue writing music. A good, supportive crowd is sometimes the difference between a kid continuing to be creative or giving up altogether.

This is why we love the idea behind Rock n’ Roll Camp for Girls San Diego. Every summer, girls between the ages of 8 and 17 attend Rock n’ Roll Camp’s weeklong conference where they attend workshops and engage in activities led by inspirational female mentors. Sure, they learn valuable music skills, but the lessons learned go well beyond studying notes and chords.

“Our impactful program is all about empowering young girls through the power of music and self-expression. Not only do we aim to inspire the campers, we create a safe outlet for girls to embrace their uniqueness, build strong friendships and lift each other up,” says Melissa Grove, founder and president of Rock n’ Roll Camp for Girls San Diego. “Our camp goes beyond music education; we shape the future leaders of our community through creative youth development and skill building activities.”

The culmination of the girls’ hard work at the camp is on full display at Rock n’ Roll Camp’s fourth annual Camper Showcase, which features the bands the girls formed over the course of the camp. The public is invited to check out the bands and cheer loudly, while also supporting Rock n’ Roll Camp’s ongoing programs, on Saturday, July 27 at noon at the House of Blues (1055 Fifth Ave.).

“It’s such an amazing journey to witness their confidence and self-esteem skyrocket from the first day of camp to their final performance at the House of Blues,” says Grove.

Tickets to the Camper Showcase are $10 and more information can be found at rockcampforgirlssd.org.

× Expand Photo by Kevin Raquidon San Diego Night Market

GOOD NIGHT

The very first San Diego Night Market took place in 2013 in the Zion Market parking lot in Clairemont. Over the past six years, the summertime event—which is inspired by the night markets found in large cities throughout Asia—attracted more vendors and attendees. This year, the outdoor market will be held at SDCCU Stadium and will feature more Asian-inspired cuisine, entertainment and merchandise from dozens of vendors. Throughout the night, there will be interactive guest experiences and dance performances, and the Convoy District Parnership even created an exclusive “I Love Convoy” lanyard-and-pin set for the event. The Night Market will be held from 4 p.m. to midnight Saturday, July 27, and 4 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 28 at SDCCU Stadium Southeast Quadrant (9449 Friars Road). Tickets are $5 for general admission and $25 for admission and a pin/lanyard set. sdnightmarket.com

× Expand Photo by Vernon Ng Patrick Coleman

GOING TO CHURCH

Patrick Coleman is many things: a poet, a father, a Berkshire Prize winner and the assistant director of the Arthur C. Clarke Center of Human Imagination at UC San Diego. And come July 30, he’ll be a novelist. On Wednesday, July 31 at 7 p.m., Coleman will be at the Mysterious Galaxy Bookstore to sign his debut novel, The Churchgoer, a mystery-thriller-suspense hybrid that follows Mark Haines, a former youth pastor living in Southern California. When his co-worker is murdered and an acquaintance disappears on the same day, Mark quickly becomes entangled in the missing-person investigation. The leads he chases force him to revisit his past, and ultimately Mark embarks on a more personal journey. The event is free, but to get The Churchgoer signed at the event, a copy must be purchased through the bookstore. More info can be found at mystgalaxy.com.