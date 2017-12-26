Rockin' the City, Motown the Musical and VAMP: Roots

× Expand Nights Like Thieves

In many ways, Rosina Guerra and Danny Ortega, the duo behind local music website and promotions company Rocktoc, are all about altruism. The website itself is dedicated to promoting local bands, shows and venues, but Guerra says there’s much more to Rocktoc than that.

“What it’s turned out to be is a really awesome way of networking for these artists,” says Guerra. “This is one level of giving back to a music community and supporting it. We’re native San Diegans, and we love our community.”

The fact that the company celebrates its anniversary between Christmas and New Year’s (read: not exactly the best time to have an event) didn’t dissuade Guerra and Ortega from organizing a cool lineup of local bands to play their Rockin’ the City concert on Saturday, Dec. 30. Held at the Queen Bee’s Art and Cultural Center (3925 Ohio St.) from 5 p.m. to midnight, the event features performances from nearly a dozen bands including garage-rockers Creature Canyon, alt-rockers Private Lives and pop-punk revivalists Nights Like Thieves.

That love of community also extends to the duo wanting to give back in other ways as well. Proceeds from the $12 ticket to Rockin’ the City will go to Feeding San Diego, a local non-profit dedicated to hunger-relief for those dealing with food insecurity, nutrition and poverty.

“Danny and I both have full time jobs and Rocktoc is definitely our passion project,” says Guerra. “I teach in schools where there are children in need that Feeding sends home with nutritious things to eat on the weekends. Danny and I have children, and the thought of having hungry children in San Diego doesn’t make us very happy.”

Tickets for Rockin’ the City can be purchased on the Rocktoc website.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Broadway San Diego Motown the Musical

It’s hard to name a record label more celebrated in American history than Detroit’s Motown. Its catalog features countless soul and R&B superstars, from Diana Ross and Marvin Gaye to Stevie Wonder and Michael Jackson. And those songs are the perfect backdrop to the story of label head Berry Gordy’s rise to success in Motown the Musical, which is being staged for the holidays at San Diego Civic Theatre in downtown (1100 Third Ave.). The show will have the Broadway cast and feature songs from all the above-mentioned artists and more. Tickets range from $22 to $107. Showtimes are at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28, 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29, 2 and 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31.

× Expand Photo by Matthew Baldwin VAMP

As we close out this year, it’s easy to think of the immortal(ly dumb) words of Billy Corgan: “the world is a vampire.” Yes, we’ve spent 2017 having our collective asses kicked by politicians, the news and the weather, but no matter how hard we get pummeled by the world, we’ll always have family (for better or worse). The live storytelling night VAMP: Roots will showcase writers that explore the themes of home and family, and the way these shape us into the lovely, messed-up individuals we are today. What’s more, all of the night’s featured readers are women. Names include Markéta Hančová, Maureen Abugan, Ellen Wright and more. This show happens Thursday, Dec. 28 at 8:30 p.m. at The Whistle Stop and there’s a $5 donation at the door. sosayweallonline.com