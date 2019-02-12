Romantic art, Writer's Symposium by the Sea and West Coast Air Sex Championships

× Expand Image courtesy of the artist A page from “Why Would You Tell Me That???” by Fifi Martinez

It makes sense that Valentine’s week would be filled with romantically themed art events and openings. After all, “art and love are the same thing,” as critic Chuck Klosterman once put it. “It’s the process of seeing yourself in things that are not you.”

We often see ourselves in the work of Fifi Martinez, a local “emotional cartoonist” who is unafraid to put her romantic trials and tribulations on full display in her work. Whether it’s on her Instagram account (@baby_misery) or in her comic zines, her work is equal parts vulnerable and relatable. Martinez will have comics and new paintings for sale at her eponymous solo show at Little Dame Shop (2942 Adams Ave.) in North Park on Thursday, Feb. 14 from 6 to 10 p.m.

On Friday, Feb. 15, stop by the San Diego Museum of Art (1450 El Prado) in Balboa Park for Romantic Art Stops, a collaborative tour event with the San Diego Shakespeare Society. At 6 and 7 p.m., patrons can explore the museum’s exhibitions while the professionals in the Society perform romantic sonnets and passages from The Bard. Admission is $5 and more info can be found at sandiegoshakespearesociety.org.

The moon won’t be full on Saturday, Feb. 16, but it will be pretty close and the woods surrounding A Ship in the Woods (3007 Felicita Road) in Escondido will make for a nice North County date. The moon is often seen as both a mysterious figure that can inspire wonder or one that can fill us with dread, and artist Kyle Ranson explores this contradictory nature in his new art show, WAX/WANE. Joined by Christine Shields and Walter Sutin, the exhibit walks the line between the conscious and unconscious, and the light and darkness that may lurk there. Local band The Color Forty Nine, whose haunting music pairs perfectly with the surrealist paintings, will also be performing. It happens from 5 to 9 p.m. and admission is $10.

× Expand Photo via Wiki Commons Nnedi Okorafor

GO SEA IT

Now in its 24th year, the Writer’s Symposium by the Sea at Point Loma Nazarene University isn’t just for aspiring writers, but for anyone who has a deep appreciation for literature. This year’s theme of “Writing that Imagines” is evident given the lineup of appearances such as filmmaker/broadcast journalist Jody Hassett Sanchez (More Art Upstairs) and former Poetry Magazine editor Christian Wiman. But we’re particularly excited about the appearance of Nnedi Okorafor, best known for her work on the Black Panther comics and the novel, Who Fears Death, which is being adapted into an HBO show. All three authors and more will offer a behind-the-scenes look at their work in Q&A sessions, which begin Monday, Feb. 18. All sessions begin at 7 p.m. at PLNU (3900 Lomaland Dr.). Tickets are $5 for students and $15 for everybody else. pointloma.edu/writers

× Expand West Coast Air Sex Championships

IN THE AIR TONIGHT

When it comes to the West Coast Air Sex Championships, the event’s own tagline pretty much sums it up: “It’s like air guitar, but sex… with yourself.” Like, wow, does it get more romantic than that (wink, wink)? From simply dry-humping the stage to more elaborate miming, readers can pretend to do the nasty or just watch others do it from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on, naturally, Thursday, Feb. 14 at The Local (809 Thomas Ave.). There will be $5 beer and shot specials to get people, eh, loose and (bonus!) CityBeat columnist, staff writer and overall awkward dude Ryan Bradford will serve as one of the judges. Admission is $5 and more info is at thelocalpb.com.