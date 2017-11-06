San Diego Asian Film Festival, Collabapalooza and The New Narrative

× Expand Image courtesy of SDAFF A Better Man

EAST OF WEST

It seems like a new film festival pops up every week. Some come and go and some are just too specific when it comes to the theme.

But for nearly two decades, the San Diego Asian Film Festival has taken a seemingly specific theme and expanded it to include selections that viewers might not automatically expect. That is, it doesn’t just include films and docs from the countries of East Asia (Japan, China, Vietnam, etc.), but rather of all the countries of Asia (ex: India, Iraq, Bangladesh, among others). There are also films from or starring Asian Americans. With this curatorial outlook, it’s no wonder that the fest has become the largest international film showcase on the West Coast.

“One of the main goals has always been to really capture the breadth of Asian film,” says Brian Hu, artistic director for the festival. “We really look for a diversity of styles. We’ve really beefed up the areas of experimental film, documentary and retrospectives of older films… It has a full picture of what’s happening in Asian cinema.”

Highlights include an opening night screening of Oh Lucy!, a dramedy from Japan about a Tokyo woman trying to find her way through middle age via an English class taught by a charming American. We’re also excited to see They, the debut from Anahita Ghazvinizadeh about the struggles of a young trans Iranian-American. And the trailer alone for A Better Man, a documentary about a woman who confronts her abusive ex-boyfriend 20 years later, had some CityBeat staff tearing up at their desks.

All in all, the selection of over 100 screenings is so varied, there’s surely something that will appeal to anyone who likes going to the movies.

The San Diego Asian Film Festival takes place at various venues throughout San Diego from Thursday, Nov. 9 to Saturday, Nov. 18. There are also opening and closing night parties, as well as panels and an awards gala. Prices range from $12 for individual screenings and $60 for a six-pack of screenings, to $295 for a festival pass. See festival.sdaff.org for full schedule and times.

× Expand Collabapalooza

TEAM WORK

Beer Week is winding down, but there’s one more event readers should seek out before falling into hops-induced hibernations. Karl Strauss’ annual Collabapalooza embodies the familial spirit of the local beer scene with one-of-a-kind and super-rare brews. These pours include Strauss collaborations with Fall Brewing (“Boats & Lederhosen” German Pilsner), AleSmith (“Shisho Fine” English Ale) and Nickel Beer Co. (the highly buzzed-about “Trip Mo” IIPA). There will also be food available from Mastiff Sausage Company (them pork nugs tho), Doggos Gus and more. Tickets range from $40 to $55 and include unlimited 2 oz. pours and a commemorative glass. It all happens Saturday, Nov. 11 at the Observatory parking lot (2891 University Ave.) with proceeds benefitting the San Diego Brewers Guild and the North Park Main Street Association. karlstrauss.com

× Expand Image courtesy of New Narrative The New Narrative Series

MODERN FAMILY

What role do families play in our lives? Several people will address this, and other questions about families through personal storytelling as part of The New Narrative series. The program takes a look at the standard narrative of American culture—go to college, get a job, get married, buy a house, have kids, etc.—and highlights people who are changing that narrative to suit their life. This reading includes speakers sharing stories about multiracial families, aging parents, ostracization and reconciliation with families and more. Speakers include Ri Parrish, Alana Kalinowski and Eric Boyd, among others. It all takes place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9 at Bread & Salt (1955 Julian Ave). Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door, and can be purchased at thenewnarrative.org.